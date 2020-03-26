See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Kathy Griffin says she has 'unbearably painful symptoms' but couldn't get coronavirus test

10:36 a.m.

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she has been in unbearable pain amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but still has been unable to receive a test.

In a tweet Wednesday, Griffin revealed she was recently sent from an urgent care facility to the isolation ward room at "a major hospital" because she had "unbearably painful symptoms." Despite this, she said the hospital would not test her for the novel coronavirus. Griffin didn't specify what symptoms she has been experiencing but posted a photo of herself in the hospital.

This tweet was in response to President Trump touting a metric that the United States has done more coronavirus testing than South Korea following criticism of the slow rollout in the U.S. CNN notes, though, that this statistic is misleading considering the United States' population is larger than South Korea's, and "based on the available data and the population of each country, 1 in 142 South Koreans and 1 in every 786 Americans have been tested for the coronavirus." Brendan Morrow

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro reportedly charged by U.S. in drug trafficking scheme

11:28 a.m.
Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro will reportedly be charged by the U.S. in a drug trafficking scheme that involves much of the Venezuelan government.

The U.S. is set to unveil charges against Maduro and other leaders of his government on Thursday, multiple sources tell The New York Times and CNN. The charges include narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S., among other charges that are still unclear, per the Times.

The charges come after a federal investigation involving authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Venezuelan intelligence officials, government leaders, and the Colombian rebel group FARC — a U.S.-designated terrorist group — will reportedly be charged alongside Maduro.

Maduro still stands as the president of Venezuela despite the U.S. declaring opposition leader Juan Guaidó the legitimate president a year ago. Maduro's election was full of allegations of corruption, and it seemed a top priority of the U.S. to oust him. That pressing issue seemed to have faded, though Guaidó did attend President Trump's State of the Union address last month, where Trump declared "Maduro's grip on tyranny will be smashed and broken." Kathryn Krawczyk

Overflowing sewage, no soap, untested cases: Rikers Island highlights coronavirus pandemic in prisons

10:36 a.m.

Rikers Island — New York City's main jail that's supposed to be closed by 2026 — is a natural hotbed for coronavirus spread. Beds are closer than the CDC-recommended 6 feet apart, facilities are entirely shared, and prisoners are shuffled around in large groups, Slate notes. And as Brooklyn Defender Services, an advocacy group providing legal defense, reports, there are plenty of reasons to believe the complex is home to more than the 52 cases it has reported so far.

Brooklyn Defender Services' clients in Rikers have so far reported "overflowing sewage in a housing unit" that was used "before, during, and after the incident;" "squalid conditions" that staff refuse to clean out of fear of catching COVID-19; "symptomatic people not being tested for COVID-19;" a total lack of soap; and many more disturbing conditions. People who were in contact with a guard now believed to have COVID-19 weren't given any precautions to prevent spread, and many are now symptomatic, Brooklyn Defender Services also said in a Thursday press release.

With cramped cases and new people coming and going every day, prisons across the U.S. are at high risk for coronavirus spread. That's prompted calls for releasing elderly and other at-risk prisoners; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has so far ordered 300 prisoners released from Rikers amid the pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
The White House ignored a literal 'pandemic playbook' as it struggled to mount its coronavirus fight

9:55 a.m.
The White House has a color-coded, 69-page instruction manual for fighting pandemics, and had President Trump's staff used it, Politico reports, the "playbook would have been especially useful in helping to drive the administration's response to coronavirus, given that it was intended to guide urgent decisions and coordinate the all-of-government approach that Trump so far has struggled to muster." It would have advised action in mid-January to procure medical supplies, activate relevant agencies, and craft a unified communication strategy.

The National Security Council document, known as "the pandemic playbook," was compiled in 2016 to provide instructions for an expeditious, full-government response to a pandemic, drawn largely from lessons learned during the 2014-15 Ebola pandemic. The Trump administration was briefed on the playbook in 2017, and Trump's former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert "expressed enthusiasm about its potential as part of the administration's broader strategy to fight pandemics," Politico reports.

John Bolton, Trump's national security adviser at the time, ousted Bossert in 2018 and disbanded the NSC's pandemic response directorate, where the playbook resided. "It is not clear if the administration's failure to follow the NSC playbook was the result of an oversight or a deliberate decision to follow a different course," Politico says. A current NSC official told Politico "we are aware of the document" but called it "quite dated" and said "the plan we are executing now is a better fit, more detailed, and applies the relevant lessons learned from the playbook and the most recent Ebola epidemic."

The dismissal of "longtime disaster expert" Bossert is part of a larger pattern of "empty slots and high turnover" that has "left parts of the federal government unprepared and ill equipped for what may be the largest public health crisis in a century," The New York Times reports. Between firings and voluntary exits, Trump "now finds himself with a government riddled with vacancies, acting department chiefs, and, in some cases, leaders whose professional backgrounds do not easily match up to the task of managing a pandemic."

Among the relevant vacancies, Reuters reports, are dozens of U.S. federal "health experts, scientists, and other professionals" pulled from Beijing "who might have been able to help China mount an earlier response to the novel coronavirus, as well as provide the U.S. government with more information about what was coming." Peter Weber

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande quietly gift thousands to fans who've lost their jobs

9:46 a.m.
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are privately helping out fans who've found themselves in desperate financial straits due to the coronavirus outbreak, E! News and Page Six report.

Holly Turner, a freelance music photographer in New York City, posted on Tumblr about her fears of losing her apartment after her regular income dried up. "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and [Taylor Swift] saved that for me," Turner, who quietly received $3,000 from the star, told E! News.

Grande has also reportedly been gifting fans between $500 and $1,000, Page Six reports. "She reached out and took care of my salary for the month," one fan said.

Hey, maybe you ought to call her an angel, after all. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Jobless claims surge from 282,000 to record high of 3.3 million

9:04 a.m.

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, unemployment claims have surged to a record high.

The Department of Labor on Thursday reported that a staggering 3.28 million people filed initial jobless claims last week, when businesses around the country were forced to lay off workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports. That's more than four times higher than the previous record high of 695,000 in October 1982, per The Associated Press. The Department of Labor first began to track the data in 1967.

This is also a huge spike from the week prior, when 282,000 initial jobless claims were filed. Already, the spike in unemployment claims from last week's Labor Department report, which was for the week ending on March 14, had represented a bigger one-week jump than during the Great Recession.

In fact, CNBC reports this number "shatters the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fed chair says 'we may well be in a recession' already

8:21 a.m.

The United States "may well be in a recession," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.

The Fed chair appeared Thursday on Today amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis and shortly before the Labor Department will release its highly-anticipated report on the number of unemployment claims filed last week.

Powell argued in the interview that the U.S. is not facing "a typical downturn" and that although "you may well see significant rises in unemployment, significant declines in economic activity," there "can also be a good rebound" once the virus is under control.

Asked if the U.S. is already in a recession right now or if a recession is inevitable, Powell concluded "we may well be in a recession" but again argued this is different from a "normal recession" and that "there's nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy."

Savannah Guthrie asked Powell about any additional actions that may be taken by the Federal Reserve after its previous intervention and whether there is "any limit to the amount of money the Fed is willing to put into this economy to keep it afloat" amid the crisis. Powell responded that "essentially, the answer to your question, though, is no" and later said the Fed won't "run out of ammunition." He also told Today the "first order of business" will be to get the novel coronavirus' spread under control and then to "resume economic activity."

Experts are anticipating grim unemployment numbers from the Labor Department report on Thursday morning; Axios reports the figure could be as high as 3.4 million, which would be not only "the highest level in history" but "nearly five times the highest level of claims seen during the Great Recession."

Powell's morning show appearance on Thursday was a rare one, and CNN's Phil Mattingly observed, "feel like a good barometer of how bad things are economically is the Fed chair is doing the Today show." Brendan Morrow

Trump and Kushner can still benefit from the $2.2. trillion coronavirus bill, despite Democratic safeguards

7:57 a.m.

Democrats insisted on, and Republicans agreed to, language in a $2.2 trillion coronavirus financial rescue package that bars participation in a $500 billion loan program by any company controlled by the president, top White House officials, members of Congress, or their spouses, children, or children-in-law. But "even the fine print in a near-final 880-page version of the bill has fine print," The New York Times reports, and that provision, meant to block President Trump from profiting off the massive bill, is no exception.

"It turns out that the provision might not preclude funds from going to companies owned by the family of Mr. Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, while Mr. Trump's companies would not be barred from benefiting from other elements of the bill intended to help broad swaths of American business," the Times reports. Trump hotels, for example, will be eligible for the $350 billion in small-business loans or grants, thanks to lobbying by the hotel industry, and "the Trump Organization could also benefit from the $15 billion change to the tax code won by restaurants and retailers."

As for Kushner, the Times explains:

While the provision expressly bars such funds from going to companies controlled by "the spouse, child, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law" of the president and other officials, in order for the prohibition to kick in, the person in question would have to "directly or indirectly" own or control 20 percent or more of a company. Mr. Kushner rarely owns that much in his family firm's various real estate projects, according to a person familiar with the family's business arrangements. The ownership is usually divided between Mr. Kushner, his three siblings, his two parents and various outside investors. [The New York Times]

The various members of the Trump and Kushner families are presumably too wealthy to qualify for the $1,200 direct payments in the legislation, at least. Read more about the fine print at The New York Times. Peter Weber

