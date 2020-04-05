See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner expects New York healthcare system will be pushed to the brink, but 'won't go over'

1:28 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has issued some dire warnings since the early days of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, but on Sunday he indicated some steps taken the U.S. federal government and states might be paying off — both in terms of curbing the spread and preparing the health care system for an onslaught of patients.

New York City remains the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, and its hospitals are struggling. Gottlieb reiterated the predication made by numerous officials that the city, and New York state, are on the verge of peaking next week, which will undoubtedly stretch the healthcare system thin. But he said he, ultimately, he thinks there will be enough ventilators for severe COVID-19 patients thanks to a historic effort to expand their supply, preventing New York from going past its tipping point.

As for the rest of the country, Gottlieb believes mitigation efforts like social distancing are "clearly working," as case rates slow in northern states, though he's concerned the next set of hot spots will be in the South. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Inslee: 'Ludicrous' that there hasn't been a nationalized mobilization effort to fight pandemic

1:56 p.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday called the next week of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic the modern era's "Pearl Harbor moment." In other words, it'll be the "hardest moment" of many Americans' lives, and Adams hopes every person in every state does their part to slow the spread.

But while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) may agree with most of that assessment, he told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet The Press that he isn't sure why the federal government is so intent on remaining as a backup for the states, especially if the White House believes we're in a war-like moment.

"We need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base of the United States as we started on Dec. 8, 1941," Inslee said, calling on President Trump to authorize the Defense Production Act. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Ousted Navy captain reportedly tests positive for coronavirus as Esper defends dismissal

1:00 p.m.

During Sunday's edition of CNN's State of the Union, Defense Secretary Mark Esper called acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's "very tough decision" to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week "another example of how we hold leaders accountable accountable for their actions."

The actions he's referring to involve Crozier writing a letter to Navy leaders about sailors under his command suffering from cases of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. There are reportedly 155 sailors who tested positive, but Modly reasoned that Crozier caused unnecessary alarm and violated the chain of command in his reporting, and Esper mostly backed him up, arguing that Modly "lost faith and confidence" in Crozier. When pressed by host Jake Tapper, Esper did say there was an investigation into the dismissal.

Not long after Esper's interview, The New York Times reported that Crozier himself has tested positive for COVID-19 after he began exhibiting symptoms last Thursday before he was removed from command. His health status is unknown, but the Times notes his diagnosis is likely to increase skepticism of how the Navy handled the situation.

Crozier may not have the support of Modly, Esper, or President Trump, who also approved of Modly's decision, but former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said Crozier deserves "commendation" for blowing the whistle, and, perhaps most tellingly, his crew erupted into supportive cheers as he disembarked the aircraft carrier last week. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and the economy
U.S. output decline over last 3 weeks akin to Indiana disappearing for a year, economist says

11:39 a.m.
New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Economic-analysis firm Moody's Analytics took a look at every county in the United States to estimate how the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have affected economic output. The results weren't pretty.

Government-ordered shutdowns of non-essential businesses have led to daily output declines in most counties, whether it be large ones like Los Angeles County or smaller ones in rural areas. Overall, the firm estimates the nation's daily output is down 29 percent from the first week of March before most businesses closed. In terms of dollars, that's $350, which is reportedly more than triple the size of the decline in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, said the current drop-off is akin to Indiana disappearing for an entire year.

"This is a natural disaster," said Zandi. "There's nothing in the Great Depression analogous to what we're experiencing now."

If things continue on the same path, there would be a 75 percent decline in the second quarter, but Zandi is mostly aligned with other analysts who think business will eventually pick back up, preventing such a disastrous fate from coming to fruition. Still, The Wall Street Journal notes, Moody's likely underestimates the total hit of the shutdown because it only focuses on business closures and didn't account for a drop in demand resulting from increased unemployment and the pending loss of household wealth. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Could the coronavirus allow Sanders to rally? Some advisers think it's unlikely.

11:08 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
berniesanders.com via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly often agonizes over big decisions, and one Democrat who has known the senator for years told Politico he's likely "in his rumination phase" which will soon result in a decision about the future of his presidential candidacy.

Sanders has reportedly been encouraged by a small group of his top aides and allies — including his campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) — to consider dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, as it looks more likely his competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, will emerge as the nominee. Those who support suspending the campaign reportedly believe if he exits on good terms with Biden, he'll have more leverage agenda-wise over the long haul.

But others reportedly think he has a chance to mount a comeback, especially as the country reels from the novel coronavirus pandemic. That's contrary to popular wisdom, which points to the pandemic putting the primary on the back burner, freezing it in place and allowing Biden to maintain his commanding lead. But, per Politico and The Washington Post, the fact that moderates and conservatives are considering ideas like free coronavirus treatment gives some Sanders supporters hope that his Medicare-for-all proposal will come back into the spotlight. The Post also notes the virus has delayed many primaries, temporarily sparing him more defeats, and perhaps buying some time to rally.

At the end of the day, though, the polls suggest that's likely wishful thinking — Biden's lead still looks quite comfortable, and one source told the Post that Sanders himself has warmed to the idea of bowing out. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

underway
The CDC has started administering antibody tests to gauge true scale of coronavirus spread

10:28 a.m.
CDC logo.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Saturday it has begun conducting antibody tests to determine the true number of people infected with the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, including those who never developed symptoms.

Unlike normal diagnostic tests, the antibody test can detect if a person has recovered from an earlier infection. If so, there's a chance they've built up some protection, which could help inform future responses to the virus and perhaps even allow some people to re-enter the workforce. However, it's not yet confirmed if antibodies ensure immunity, and there are still questions about the accuracy of such tests, especially those administered at home.

The CDC is planning three different studies related to the tests. One, which is already underway, will look at blood samples from people who were never diagnosed with COVID-19 but live in hot spots. The agency will also conduct a national survey using samples from different parts of the country. The hope is the survey will launch in the summer. The third study, for which there's no timetable yet, will consider special populations, like health care workers. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump warns 'there will be a lot of death' in coming weeks

8:08 a.m.
Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Fatalities from complications of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus continue to climb in the United States as several major cities are bracing for their caseload apex in the next week.

The U.S. reported 1,344 deaths from the new coronavirus Saturday, the country's highest number of fatalities in one day since the outbreak began. There are now more than 300,000 confirmed infections nationwide. In his daily White House briefing Saturday, President Trump warned the next couple of weeks would only get more difficult. "There will be a lot of death unfortunately," he said.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the coming weeks were crucial in the fight against the pandemic, urging Americans to adhere to social distancing guidelines. "This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe, and that means everybody doing the six feet distancing, washing your hands," she said.

Birx added that modeling shows metro areas like New York, Detroit, and New Orleans will likely reach the peak of their outbreaks in the next six or seven days. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also said it looks like his state his about a week away from when its health care system will be stretched thinnest. Read more at CNN and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

zoom out
Principals are disappointed with NYC Zoom ban

April 4, 2020

Zoom is all the rage these days, allowing people to conduct business and catch up with family and friends over video chat during the social distancing period brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the New York City school system has turned against the platform.

Many teachers and students have been using Zoom for remote learning purposes since schools closed, which has apparently led to some privacy and security concerns, Chalkbeat reports. "Based on the {New York City Department of Education's] review off those documented concerns, the DOE will no longer permit the use of Zoom at this time," a memo shared with principals and obtained by Chalkbeat said.

Instead, teachers have been told to switch to Microsoft Teams because it's more secure and functions similarly.

There have certainly been some issues with Zoom, including students logging into other classes and sharing inappropriate images or audio, but the department's decision has received criticism from local politicians.

Several principals were also disappointed, per Chalkbeat. "It's taking all the work we've done and flushing it down the toilet — and you're going to lose some kids along the way," said one Brooklyn principal speaking on condition of anonymity who added that the loss of Zoom could be a hindrance for students with disabilities or families with limited fluency with technology. Read more at Chalkbeat. Tim O'Donnell

