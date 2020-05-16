See More Speed Reads
NYC official says city received 'radio silence' from state health department during epidemic's early days

1:51 p.m.
Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A New York City official and employeee claim New York's state health department broke off routine sharing of information and strategy regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Febrary, ProPublic reports.

The official said the city received "radio silence" from Albany, which, at times, continues to this day. The city employee told ProPublica that they struggle to get basic data, such as counts of ventilators at hospitals or nursing home staff. "It's like they have been ordered not to talk to us," the person said.

Additionally, the city official said that two weeks ago, the state abruptly informed the city it no longer needed its help assisting in identifying and responding to outbreaks in city nursing homes, where more than 5,000 people have died of COVID-19.

Whether the claims are true — and an official in the Cuomo administration maintains the state is working closely with all local health departments — a longstanding feud between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has been on display throughout the state's epidemic, clearly causing some confusion. The pair have often delivered different messages about the outbreak and bickered over who has authority to make certain decisions. Read more at ProPublica. Tim O'Donnell

Trump says he's contemplating restoring some WHO funding but has not made a 'final decision'

1:02 p.m.

President Trump said Saturday he's entertaining the idea of restoring some funding for the World Health Organization, though the United States' payments to the international agency remain frozen.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Friday obtained a draft letter addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that said the Trump administration will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions." Carlson said he was told Trump had at least agreed to the plan — if he hadn't signed it already — and a senior administration official reportedly confirmed the news.

But Trump indicated that wasn't the case Saturday, informing an angry Lou Dobbs that he has yet to make a "final decision" and that the proposal was just one of many ideas under consideration.

Trump paused WHO funding in April over what he said was its failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while also accusing the organization of having a pro-China bias. Read more at Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Countries could ignore patents for coronavirus treatments, vaccines if unavailable internationally

12:08 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine development.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

While the leaders of several countries have called for a global, egalitarian approach to distributing a potential coronavirus vaccine or treatment, there's some concern that certain governments, including those in Washington, Beijing, and New Delhi, are intent on prioritizing domestic use, NBC News reports.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department expressed such a sentiment clear in a March statement, while an op-ed in China's state-run newspaper The Global Times said "China has to be by itself in this crucial field." Billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, the owner of the Serum Institute of India — the world's largest vaccine producer by volume — has said the majority of a coronavirus "would have to go to our countrymen before it goes abroad."

There's probably not a lot other countries can do about it, per NBC News. But Søren Holm, a professor of bioethics at the University of Manchester, said governments might be willing to take some desperate measures to produce treatments or a vaccine if the country is on the brink of collapse. One possibility is ignoring patents covering drugs and begin manufacturing them without consent. South Africa made that choice with HIV/AIDS medicine in the 1990s, and drug companies eventually licensed the medication at a lower price. "It showed that these type of threats tend to work," Holm said. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Experts are doubtful J.C. Penney will survive economic downturn

11:05 a.m.
J.C. Penney.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy Friday, becoming the largest and fourth major retailer to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and Stage Stores had previously filed, and many others are expected to follow suit as U.S. retail sales plummeted by a record 16.4 percent from March to April. Penney, which has been around for 118 years, said it will close some stores throughout the process.

CEO Jill Soltau said the company had made "significant progress" in its rebuilding efforts before the pandemic hit, but the virus has "created unprecedented challenges."The Associated Press reports that many experts are now skeptical about its long-term survival, even as the retail giant looks at a few different options, including the sale of the company, to save itself.

That's because its middle-to-low income customers have been hit the hardest by coronavirus-related layoffs. When they eventually return to shopping there's a good chance they'll choose Penney's discounter competitors, like Macy's, T.J. Maxx, or Walmart, Ken Perkins, president of retail research firm Retail Metrics, said. All of those companies had already presented a challenge for Penney, which has seen five straight years of declining sales. Read more at CNN and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Italy set to allow travel in and out of country beginning in June

10:44 a.m.
Rome, Italy.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government approved a decree Saturday which will allow travel to and from abroad beginning on June 3. The move is the latest development in the country's emergence from one of the world's stricter coronavirus lockdowns.

The decree also allows for travel between regions on the same day. All sectors of the economy that might still be shuttered at the time will be allowed to re-open as long as they follow safety protocols. Meanwhile, travel within regions will start up again May 18, the day shops and restaurant are set to open, albeit under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. Religious services will resume then, as well.

Italy's 31,600 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in February is the third-highest total in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom, but its infection rate has declined steadily. The government, unsurprisingly, will continue to monitor the situation as the restriction easing continues, and Italians are well aware of the challenge ahead of them. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

State Department IG becomes latest federal watchdog fired by Trump

8:37 a.m.

Another federal watchdog is out the door.

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick late Friday evening, saying the 2013 Obama appointee "no longer" had his "fullest confidence." Linick's ouster quickly drew criticism from several Democrats like House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), who called it "an unlawful act of retaliation." Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also had some harsh words.

A Democratic aide said Linick was looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife.

Trump has removed several watchdogs in recent months, including Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm, who issued a report on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, who handled the whistleblower report that led to Trump's impeachment earlier this year. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the firings represent a "dangerous pattern."

Ambassador Stephen Akard, the director of the Office of Foreign Missions who is considered an ally of Vice President Mike Pence, will step into Linick's role. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill in close vote

8:09 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The House on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package by a vote of 208-199. The Democrat-crafted HEROES Act will now head to the Republican majority Senate, where — along with the White House — it is expected to face opposition.

The bill contains, among other things, nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments, extending unemployment benefits expansion until January 2021, and another round of $1,200 to individual Americans, including immigrants. The measure removes the previous coronavirus relief bill's requirement of a Social Security number to access the payments.

The bill, pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), wasn't looked upon favorably by all Democrats. Some centrists were concerned it had no chance of becoming law, while others in the progressive wing, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) felt the package failed "to match the scale" of the crisis. In the end, though, only 14 Democrats voted against the bill, allowing it to narrowly advance.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was one of the lawmakers who had issues with the package, but ultimately voted yes. "I think there's actual room for expansion in the Senate negotiation, not just contraction," she said. "And honestly, some of the things that Republicans don't like I don't like either. So I think there's even more room there." Read more at NBC News and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Oprah Winfrey calls on class of 2020 to help 'heal our afflictions' in virtual commencement address

May 15, 2020

With in-person graduation events called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oprah Winfrey spoke to the class of 2020 remotely on Friday, calling on this "pandemic class" to help show us the way forward.

Winfrey spoke as part of a virtual graduation event held by Facebook, telling graduates that "never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, and energy, and hope."

The coronavirus pandemic, Winfrey said, has "illuminated the vast systemic inequities that have defined life for too many for too long," asking 2020 graduates to "show us not how to put the pieces back together again, but how to create a new and more evolved normal."

She added, "This moment is your invitation to use your education to begin to heal our afflictions by applying the best of what you've learned in your head and felt in your heart." Praising essential workers, Oprah additionally asked graduates, "What will your essential service be?"

This was one of numerous virtual graduation events that have been announced in recent weeks, including some that will feature former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and more participated in the Friday event as well, with Bell perhaps summing things up best when she told graduates, "Let's cut to the chase: This blows." Brendan Morrow

