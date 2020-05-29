Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton slam Trump for 'calling for violence against American citizens'

Democratic standard bearers Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton didn't mince words on Friday, slamming the president over tweets that threatened violence against protesters in Minneapolis who are demanding justice after the police killing of George Floyd.

President Trump had characterized the protesters as "thugs," writing late Thursday that he refused to "stand back and watch this happen to a great American City." Most controversially, Trump tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," prompting Twitter to swiftly attach a label to the tweet that said it "violated" the site's rules "about glorifying violence."

On Friday morning, Biden responded by expressing his anger that a black reporter for CNN was arrested by the Minneapolis police while "the white police officer who killed George Floyd remains free," adding "this, to me, says everything." Biden subsequently went after Trump for the threat against protesters:

I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

Clinton, too, blasted Trump on Friday for "calling for violence against American citizens":

The president of the United States is calling for violence against American citizens. That is so wrong. We need honest reckoning and reconciliation. If you haven’t already joined the work to replace him in November, start now. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2020

The White House, for its part, responded with a tweet claiming that Trump "did not glorify violence" and that he "clearly condemned it." Jeva Lange