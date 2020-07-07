Chief Justice John Roberts hospitalized in June after falling and injuring his head

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized last month after he fell and hit his head, a Supreme Court spokeswoman told The Washington Post on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on June 21 at the Chevy Case Club in Maryland, the Post reports. Roberts, 65, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he received sutures. He spent the night in the hospital for observation, and went home the next morning.

The Post learned about the incident from a witness, who said they saw Roberts' head covered with blood. When reached for comment, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said Roberts sustained an injury to his forehead "in a fall while walking for exercise near his home." He was hospitalized overnight "out of an abundance of caution," and doctors "believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration."

The members of the court get to decide what is made public about their health; most recently, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared in May that she was hospitalized after being diagnosed with a gallbladder condition. Catherine Garcia