presidential pivot
Trump only pivoted on coronavirus after reportedly being warned of spikes among 'our people' in red states

9:17 a.m.

People close to President Trump told The Washington Post they think that, throughout most of the coronavirus pandemic, he struggled to wholly address the crisis because of an unwillingness to admit error, a positive feedback loop from advisers and Fox News, and a "penchant for magical thinking" that led him to believe the virus would soon disappear.

But Trump has seemingly come around a bit and is now acknowledging the pandemic isn't going to improve overnight. Per the Post, the pivot apparently came only after Trump realized his voting base was in danger. Over the last few weeks, his advisers have reportedly shown him maps and data that highlight spikes in coronavirus cases among "our people" in Republican states, a senior administration official told the Post.

The advisers have also reportedly shared projections predicting surges in Midwestern battleground states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which are key to Trump winning re-election. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

veepstakes
There's reportedly a 'contingent' of Democrats lobbying against Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate

10:08 a.m.
Kamala Harris
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden nears his running mate decision, some allies are reportedly warning him against tapping one of the top contenders.

A Monday report from Politico describes how there's a "contingent of Democrats who are lobbying against" Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate pick, and some have "expressed concerns about her to the vetting committee in recent weeks," with the issues mainly coming down to "the matter of trust."

Among those casting doubt on Harris is reportedly former Sen. Chris Dodd, who Politico says has concerns about Harris that are "so deep that he's helped elevate" Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) during the running mate search instead. An anonymous Biden supporter and donor said Dodd was shocked when he asked Harris about her takedown of Biden during the first Democratic debate, when she famously went after him for his record on busing. She apparently "laughed and said, 'that’s politics.'"

A separate Politico report says Biden wants someone who is "loyal, trusted, experienced, apolitical, someone with whom he will bond" as his running mate, and "if Biden's demand for loyalty is paramount, several top Democrats questioned whether Harris would be the right choice." The California senator does still look to be among the likeliest picks, but as Biden's announcement nears, former Senator Harry Reid told Politico, "I don't think Kamala Harris has it in the bag." Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow

Yikes
Trump's national security adviser becomes the closest official to the president yet to catch coronavirus

9:27 a.m.
President Trump and National Security Adviser Robert OBrien.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus, Bloomberg reported and an administration official later confirmed to Politico.

O'Brien is the highest ranking White House official and the closest to President Trump known to test positive for the virus. He reportedly came down with the virus after a family event and has been working at home since late last week. He had recently been in Europe, meeting with officials in the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, CNN notes.

O'Brien, senior National Security Council staff, and other people close to Trump are tested daily for COVID-19. The U.S. has so far seen 4 million of the world's 16 million coronavirus cases and about 149,000 of its nearly 650,000 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Moderna touts 'important milestone' as phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins

8:35 a.m.
Moderna
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A phase three study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine has officially begun in the United States.

Moderna announced on Monday that it has started dosing participants in the phase three trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This is the first phase three clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine to begin in the U.S., CNN reports. Moderna says the study is expected to include 30,000 participants.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement on Monday said that "we are grateful to the efforts of so many inside and outside the company to get us to this important milestone," adding that "we look forward to this trial demonstrating the potential of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so that we can defeat this pandemic." The first data from the study is expected to take months to arrive, The Associated Press writes.

In an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Moderna chair Noubar Afeyan said a timeline for when the vaccine candidate could potentially receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration and start being distributed depends "somewhat on how rapidly cases emerge in our trial," and so it "could go quicker, but it could also take a little bit longer."

This comes after earlier this month, Moderna said that its vaccine candidate induced a "robust" immune response in all 45 patients with mild side effects during its phase one trial. Moderna received an additional $472 million in funding from the federal government on Sunday, and should the vaccine prove to be safe and effective, the company says it "remains on track" to deliver 500 million doses each year, "and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year," starting in 2021. Brendan Morrow

time for a u-turn?
New poll shows Americans increasingly think the country is headed in the wrong direction

7:45 a.m.
Trump at the White House
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

More Americans now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any earlier point since President Trump took office, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Sunday. Eight in 10 Americans said the country is heading the wrong way just 100 days ahead of the November election. After months of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus crisis, Trump last week urged Americans to wear masks to help slow the virus' spread. Just 32 percent of respondents said they supported Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-eight percent said the economy is in good shape, down from 67 percent in January.

The poll was based on a survey of 1,057 U.S. adults conducted July 16–20. It has a margin of error of ±4.3 percentage points. Read the full results at The Associated Press. Harold Maass

Solving COVID
Smelling loss from COVID-19 isn't permanent, scientists conclude

7:35 a.m.
Woman smells perfume through a mask
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

One of the most distinctive symptoms of COVID-19 is anosmia, or the loss of smell and taste. That condition isn't permanent, scientists reported Friday in the journal Science Advances. The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 doesn't attack the cells that detect smell but rather the support cells for those olfactory neurons, says Sandeep Robert Datta, a Harvard Medical School neurobiologist who co-authored the study.

"Once the infection clears, olfactory neurons don't appear to need to be replaced or rebuilt from scratch," Datta tells USA Today. "But we need more data and a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms to confirm this conclusion." Viral infections that attack the actual olfactory neurons can deprive people of their smelling capacity for months or longer. COVID-19 patients usually recover their sense of smell after several weeks. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver blames China for your lack of knowledge about Uighur concentration camps

6:21 a.m.

John Oliver said Sunday's Last Week Tonight was going to be about eyelashes, and that was mostly just to set up a TikTok video. Its creator "is right," he said: "A lash-curler is a vital tool in anyone's beauty arsenal, and there's an ethnic group in China being systematically surveilled and imprisoned in an attempt to essentially wipe their culture off the map." Oliver started with the basics: "The people in question are the Uighurs. They're mostly a mostly Muslim minority in a region of China called Xinjiang, and the Chinese government has been treating them absolutely terribly."

"If this is the first time you're hearing about an estimated million people who've been held in detention camps — mostly Uighurs but also Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities — you are not alone," Oliver said. "And it's probably because China has done its level best to keep this story from getting out." That may be harder now, because some of the face masks and other PPE used in America is likely made by forced Uighur labor, making us complicit, he added. "And while there is clearly nothing new about horrific practices being hidden deep in the supply chain of global capitalism, what is happening to the Uighurs is particularly appalling. So tonight let's talk about them: Who they are, what's been happening to them, and why?"

Oliver ran though a bit of the historical enmity between Uighurs and Beijing, the 2009 riots, and China's crackdown with President Xi Jinping's 2014 Strike Hard Against Violent Terrorism law — "think of it as the Patriot Act on steroids" — and current Minority Report-like pre-emptive arrests and Chinese excuses: They are "simply being proactive" and sending them to helpful "vocational training facilities," among other euphemisms for "cultural erasure."

"Whenever pressed on this, the Chinese government has been quick to use whataboutism," Oliver said. "They responded to U.S. criticism by invoking atrocities ranging from he genocide of Native Americans to George Floyd's death." Those "are fair hits, those are fair points right there," he said, "but it's also completely possible for two things to be wrong at the same time." What can you do? Pay attention, he said. Watch below. Peter Weber

Strange History
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'

4:44 a.m.
Tom Cotton
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) isn't opposed to having students study America's history of slavery, he told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in an interview published Sunday. But he proposed legislation that would cut funding from any public school that taught a curriculum based on The New York Times' 1619 Project, he said, because the "factually, historically flawed" collection of essays is based on the premise "that America is at root, a systemically racist country to the core and irredeemable."

The 1619 Project, which won a Pulitzer for its mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones, considers what U.S. history would look like if the nation viewed the arrival of the first African slaves in 1619 as America's foundational "birth year," not 1776. The curriculum Cotton opposes was put together by the Times and Pulitzer Center.

In explaining his bill, Cotton, a rising GOP star, made his own factually, historically questionable statements about America's founders and President Abraham Lincoln. "We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can't understand our country," he said. "As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction."

It's possible some of the people who wrote America's founding documents — which counted enslaved Black people as three-fifths of a human — believed slavery was "a necessary evil" with a built-in expiration date, though Cotton did not elaborate so it's not clear which founders he was referring to. But the Lincoln line about "ultimate extinction" is from his "House Divided" speech in 1858, and Lincoln did not argue then that the founders built the union in such a way that slavery was sure to be eliminated. In fact, Lincoln was warning that the U.S. was moving toward making slavery "lawful in all the States."

Hannah-Jones tweeted at Cotton: "Imagine thinking a non-divisive curriculum is one that tells Black children the buying and selling of their ancestors, the rape, torture, and forced labor of their ancestors for PROFIT, was just a 'necessary evil' for the creation of the 'noblest' country the world has ever seen." Cotton spokesman James Arnold refuted the idea that Cotton himself thinks slavery was a "necessary evil," telling TPM, "As his quote makes clear, that view was held by some founding fathers." Peter Weber

