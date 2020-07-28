Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon assess Trump's odds 99 days before the election

"We're less than 100 days away from the presidential election, and more Americans now say that the country's on the wrong track than at any point in Donald Trump's presidency," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "We've got an out-of-control pandemic, the worst unemployment in nearly a century, an epidemic of racist police brutality, and a looming eviction crisis. But don't worry, the Trump administration will protect your cartoons and your toys."

"This is where the Trump administration and the Republican Party are at: Whining about cartoons and Legos while sending secret police to gas moms and vets and arguing that slavery was a 'necessary evil' — a sitting United States senator said that," Meyers marveled. "Seriously, these guys just keep coming up with winners. I mean, what's next? Is Trump going to say something nice about an alleged sex trafficker and predator who was arrested by the FBI at a remote... oh, right. They really think Americans care about Paw Patrol and Legos," he said, and "the craziest part" is that neither Lego's police sets nor Paw Patrol were canceled at all — a point Paw Patrol had to clarify in a tweet.

"That's right, we are just 99 days away from election, and just 100 days away from President Trump declaring the results invalid," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "Trump thinks 99 days is plenty of time to get his campaign in shape. He's like someone looking in the mirror in June, going, 'I've still got time for swimsuit season.' Ninety-nine days, that's like an entire baseball season, plus 96 days."