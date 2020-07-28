See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon assess Trump's odds 99 days before the election

5:23 a.m.

"We're less than 100 days away from the presidential election, and more Americans now say that the country's on the wrong track than at any point in Donald Trump's presidency," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "We've got an out-of-control pandemic, the worst unemployment in nearly a century, an epidemic of racist police brutality, and a looming eviction crisis. But don't worry, the Trump administration will protect your cartoons and your toys."

"This is where the Trump administration and the Republican Party are at: Whining about cartoons and Legos while sending secret police to gas moms and vets and arguing that slavery was a 'necessary evil' — a sitting United States senator said that," Meyers marveled. "Seriously, these guys just keep coming up with winners. I mean, what's next? Is Trump going to say something nice about an alleged sex trafficker and predator who was arrested by the FBI at a remote... oh, right. They really think Americans care about Paw Patrol and Legos," he said, and "the craziest part" is that neither Lego's police sets nor Paw Patrol were canceled at all — a point Paw Patrol had to clarify in a tweet.

"That's right, we are just 99 days away from election, and just 100 days away from President Trump declaring the results invalid," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "Trump thinks 99 days is plenty of time to get his campaign in shape. He's like someone looking in the mirror in June, going, 'I've still got time for swimsuit season.' Ninety-nine days, that's like an entire baseball season, plus 96 days."

Despite an invitation from the Yankees, "Trump won't be throwing out the first pitch, although thanks to his handling of the pandemic, he might be able to throw out the last pitch of the season — tomorrow," Fallon joked. "I wish Trump didn't cancel, mostly because I wanted to see him slowly walk down the pitchers mound." Watch below. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Edit

Trevor Noah trolls Sen. Tom Cotton with a 'less racially divisive' slavery curriculum for students

5:45 a.m.

Some school districts are planning to teach U.S. history using a curriculum from the Pulitzer Center and The New York Times based on the 1619 Project, which views U.S. history through the lens of slavery. "But now there's one U.S. senator who is objecting in the strongest — and also, possibly, stupidest — terms," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) "thinks that this curriculum is racially divisive? Really? This curriculum? Yo, you know what's really racially divisive? Slavery."

"People are upset because when Cotton says that slavery was 'a necessary evil on which the union was built,' it sounds like he's defending slavery," Noah said. "And that's not something a U.S. senator should do, even if his name is Cotton." Still, he added, "if you dig deeper and you take Cotton at his word, he believes that the United States could not have become the country that it is without slavery. Well, that's the same thing that the 1619 Project says. So why is he fighting them?"

You might also "be thinking, if Sen. Cotton wants schools to teach a less racially divisive version of slavery, then why doesn't he introduce his own lesson plan?" Noah asked. "Well, good news: With our help, he already did." You can watch the curriculum preview below. Peter Weber

Portland Occupied
Edit

The feds say they won't leave Portland until the violence stops. Privately, they concede they're fueling that violence.

3:15 a.m.
Federal agents in Portland, Oregon
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The top federal prosector in Oregon, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams, said Monday that the federal agents aggressively policing protesters in Portland would remain in the city until the "attacks on federal property and personnel" cease. Oregon officials say the presence and shock-and-awe tactics of the federal agents are the main fuel for those attacks, and federal law enforcement officials privately concede they have a point, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

The nightly protests against racism and police violence in downtown Portland had dwindled to about 100 people before President Trump sent in federal agents over the July 4 weekend. The protests grew again after U.S. Marshals, ostensibly there to protect Portland's federal courthouse, shot 26-year-old protester Donavan La Bella in the head, fracturing his skull, and they exploded after news broke that anonymous militarized federal agents were detaining people on the street in unmarked vans. Thousands now gather nightly in Portland, and similar protests have been reinvigorated in other cities.

"Anytime you shoot someone in the face and beat them with a baton, it's going to be criticized," one federal law enforcement official told OBP. "That's not a controversial statement." Another told OBP, "Crowds were very small and the incident with La Bella." Still, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals confirmed Monday that about 100 new deputies have been lined up for deployment in Portland, either to bolster the current force or replace exhausted officers.

The harsh crackdown and vilification of protesters in Portland my end up helping Trump politically, "but as a policing tactic, it has failed to suppress the protests," The Washington Post notes. "The escalation has been followed by larger, better-equipped, and more-aggressive crowds, and — as the new reinforcements showed — it exhausted federal resources before it exhausted the protesters."

"Every time we go out into this, we get better at it," Gregory McKelvey, a community organizer in Portland, tells the Post. "When a flash bang first goes off in front of you, you run. But when you realize that one went off right in front of you and nothing happened to you, you're less likely to run the next time." In a bit of circular logic, law enforcement officials say they need even more people on the ground in Portland "to counter those increasingly sophisticated tactics" employed by protesters, OPB reports. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

NASA rover Perseverance set to launch for Mars, searching for signs of life

2:00 a.m.
An artist rendering of Perseverance collecting samples from Mars.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The NASA rover Perseverance is scheduled to launch on Thursday, bound for Mars and equipped to explore an area where scientists hope it will find signs of ancient life.

The plan is for the $2.7 billion rover to land on the Red Planet around Feb. 18. It will collect soil and rock samples, which will be placed into tubes that are picked up by another rover in 2026 and transferred to an orbiting spacecraft set to arrive back on Earth in 2031. Scientists will then study the samples to see if there is a common origin between life on Earth and life on ancient Mars, if there was any.

Perseverance will be programmed to land in Jezero Crater, where there was once a river delta that flowed into a lake, The Washington Post reports. Scientists chose that spot because Mars does not have plate tectonics, meaning the surface hasn't changed much over the last four billion years, and they believe this area could have plenty of rocks that hold signs of ancient life.

"If we could bring back a fossil record, a rock record, some kind of geological samples, that have some record of that prebiotic phase of the evolution of life, that would arguably be as exciting, or arguably more exciting, than finding life," Benjamin Weiss, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the Perseverance science team, told the Post. Catherine Garcia

Portland Occupied
Edit

Portland protest groups file wide-ranging lawsuit against DHS, other federal agencies

1:49 a.m.
The Wall of Moms in Portland
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Don't Shoot Portland, the "Wall of Moms" group, and five individual Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, filed suit against the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, challenging the federal shock-and-awe campaign against protesters on legal and procedural grounds.

The nine-count complaint accuses the Department of Homeland Security, its acting leadership, and other federal agencies of violating the constitutional rights of Portland protesters, and argues that federal officers are overstepping their statutory authority. It also alleges that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has no legal authority because President Trump has not nominated him and the Senate has not confirmed him to lead the agency.

The plaintiffs "have been tear-gassed night after night, left vomiting and unable to eat or sleep because of the toxic poison blasted at them," the complaint says. "They have been shot at over and over — with rubber bullets, bean bags, pepper spray, and a range of other projectiles fired at close range and with brutal effect. They have had flash-bang explosive devices detonated right in front of them. They have been forced to speak and assemble in fear of not just bodily harm, but the possibility of sudden arrest without probable cause."

Protesters have been gathering in downtown Portland since May to push for racial justice and police reform, but the dwindling demonstrations surged after Trump sent in federal agents over the July 4 weekend, especially after they shot a 26-year-old protester in the head, fracturing his skull, then started grabbing people off the street far from federal property. This lawsuit joins four civil rights suits, a Justice Department inspector general investigation, and a lawsuit from Oregon's attorney general. A federal judge threw that last suit out on Friday, ruling Oregon lacked legal standing. Peter Weber

bankruptcy
Edit

Firearms maker Remington files for bankruptcy

12:32 a.m.
People look at a Remington gun display.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remington Arms filed for bankruptcy on Monday, its second restructuring since 2018.

Prior to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the firearms manufacturer had been in talks with the Navajo Nation about a potential sale, but the negotiations fell through. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Remington's firearms and ammunition businesses could now be sold off separately. Gun sales are up in the United States, with the FBI conducting a record number of background checks for licenses in June, the Journal reports.

Last year, the Supreme Court said a lawsuit filed against Remington by the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims could proceed. The company's Bushmaster rifle was used in the attack, which left 20 children and six adults dead, and the families allege in their suit that the weapon was improperly marketed. The case is set to go to trial in 2021. Catherine Garcia

The Long Goodbye
Edit

The Bidens, Pences, lawmakers pay their final respects as John Lewis lies in state at U.S. Capitol

12:17 a.m.

The late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was honored in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, lying in state in a flag-draped coffin under the dome of the Capitol Rotunda as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and others commented on his legacy. Earlier in the day, the hearse carrying Lewis passed by the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, and Black Lives Matter Plaza, the site of his final public appearance before dying from cancer July 17.

Pelosi ceremonially handed the floor to Lewis, and a recording of a speech he gave at Emory University in 2014 echoed in the Rotunda, his voice urging graduating seniors to "get in the way" and get in "good trouble, necessary trouble." The lawmakers gave him a standing ovation.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife, Jill Biden, were among those who then filed past his casket and paid their final respects.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, also paid their respects Monday evening as the casket was carried outside to the top of the Capitol steps, where the public can say their farewells from the bottom of the steps, face masks required.

Embed from Getty Images

President Trump said earlier Monday he would not be attending any memorial events for Lewis.

Lewis is the first Black legislator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. His friend Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol last year, in the National Statuary Hall. The long funeral procession for Lewis started Saturday in his home town of Troy, Alabama, crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge, and will continue on to Atlanta on Wednesday to lie in state in the Georgia Capitol before his funeral at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King preached. Peter Weber

NOPE
Edit

Susan Collins becomes 2nd GOP senator to oppose Trump's Fed nominee Judy Shelton

July 27, 2020
Sen. Susan Collins.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There are now two Republican senators who have said they oppose the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

Shelton is President Trump's former economic adviser, and the Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines last week to approve her candidacy. She is a controversial choice, as Shelton has questioned the need for a central bank and is a proponent of a return to the gold standard.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said last week he won't vote to approve Shelton, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) released a statement Monday saying that Shelton has "openly called for the Federal Reserve to be less independent of the political branches" which is "not the right signal to send, particularly in the midst of the pandemic, and for that reason, I intend to vote against her nomination if it reaches the floor."

Assuming all Democrats vote against her in the Senate, Shelton can only afford to lose three Republican senators and still get confirmed. A White House official and Senate aides told The Wall Street Journal they hope to hold a vote on her nomination by next week. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.