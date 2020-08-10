QAnon Facebook groups have more than 3 million combined followers, investigation reveals

An internal Facebook investigation has revealed, for the first time, just how large the QAnon conspiracy theory community is on the platform, documents reviewed by NBC News show.

Facebook has been looking into supporters of the conspiracy theory that claims President Trump is leading a secret war to thwart political, business, and Hollywood elites who worship Satan and abuse on its website. As it turns out there are thousands and groups of pages, many of which are private (hence the previous lack of clarity about its expanse), that have a combined 3 million followers. The top 10 groups identified in the investigation alone have collectively accrued more than 1 million followers, although it's unclear how much crossover there is between them.

Per NBC News, the investigation will likely inform any action Facebook decides to take against the QAnon community, which the FBI designated as a potential domestic terrorism threat in 2019. The social media giant is considering rejecting advertising and excluding QAnon groups and pages from search results and recommendations to reduce its visibility, NBC News reports. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell