Conspiracy theories
QAnon Facebook groups have more than 3 million combined followers, investigation reveals

6:02 p.m.
Facebook.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

An internal Facebook investigation has revealed, for the first time, just how large the QAnon conspiracy theory community is on the platform, documents reviewed by NBC News show.

Facebook has been looking into supporters of the conspiracy theory that claims President Trump is leading a secret war to thwart political, business, and Hollywood elites who worship Satan and abuse on its website. As it turns out there are thousands and groups of pages, many of which are private (hence the previous lack of clarity about its expanse), that have a combined 3 million followers. The top 10 groups identified in the investigation alone have collectively accrued more than 1 million followers, although it's unclear how much crossover there is between them.

Per NBC News, the investigation will likely inform any action Facebook decides to take against the QAnon community, which the FBI designated as a potential domestic terrorism threat in 2019. The social media giant is considering rejecting advertising and excluding QAnon groups and pages from search results and recommendations to reduce its visibility, NBC News reports. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Developing story
Trump whisked away by Secret Service after shots fired outside White House

7:12 p.m.
Donald Trump is escorted out of the White House briefing room.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During his Monday evening press conference, President Trump was rushed out of the room by Secret Service agents, following an "officer involved shooting" outside of the White House.

Trump was moved to the Oval Office, and reporters were put on lockdown. He returned to the briefing room about 10 minutes later, and said the situation "seems to be very well under control. It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."

The Secret Service confirmed that a shooting occurred at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and involved an officer. A spokesperson for the D.C. fire department told The Washington Post they received a call from the Secret Service reporting a person had been shot in the upper body. Catherine Garcia

rulings
California judge orders Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees

6:38 p.m.
A car with Uber and Lyft stickers.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A California judge on Monday ruled that the ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have to classify their drivers in the state as employees, not independent contractors.

On Jan. 1, a new California labor law, AB5, went into effect, which makes it harder for companies to misclassify workers who should be considered employees, and thus eligible for minimum wage and overtime. California is the largest market in the United States for Uber and Lyft, and in May, the state filed a lawsuit against the companies, accusing them of violating AB5.

Judge Ethan Schulman said there was an "overwhelming likelihood" the companies have been wrongly classifying drivers as contractors instead of employees, and issued a preliminary injunction. He delayed the order by 10 days so Uber and Lyft can have the opportunity to appeal.

Even though nothing will change immediately, this ruling is "huge," Veena Dubal, an associate professor of law at the University of California Hastings, told The Guardian. "This is the closest thing in eight years the judiciary has come to enforcing labor rights in the gig economy." Catherine Garcia

some things never change
Trump gave a speech at Gettysburg in 2016. It sounds a lot like his present-day Twitter feed.

5:39 p.m.
Trump rally.
Jim Watson/Getty Images.

Zero score and four years ago, President Trump was complaining about the exact same things he's griping about now.

Trump announced Monday he's considering the battlefield at Gettysburg and the White House as possible locations for his presidential nomination acceptance speech, and while the president regularly makes speeches at the latter, he's not a complete stranger to the former. Just weeks before he was elected in 2016, Trump gave his first Gettysburg address.

In the 2016 speech, Trump complained of a "totally rigged and broken" political system, insulted his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and warned of supposed voter fraud that could derail the election. Trump has also aired these exact same grievances on his Twitter account in the last 14 days.

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Trump has taken a forceful stance against mail-in voting (except in Florida), baselessly arguing it will lead to mass voter fraud and threatening legal action to prevent the practice. The president has touted the incorrect claim that absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are different, and has completely ignored that he himself is a mail-in voter.

As recently as July, Trump took shots at Clinton on Twitter, drawing attention to her relationship with Russia and attacking her for alleged voter suppression.

So while Trump has had over 1,300 days and four years of presidential experience since his first go at Gettysburg, a 2020 Gettysburg address may have already written itself.

Although if recent poll numbers are any indication, it may be time to deviate from the source material. Marianne Dodson

coronavirus relief
Senate cafeteria workers reportedly face layoffs if Congressional stalemate continues

4:46 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Up to 80 people who are part of the Senate cafeteria staff in the capitol could face layoffs by October if Congress can't emerge from its coronavirus relief deadlock, CNN reports.

The company that employs the workers, Restaurant Associates, did not confirm the number, but did not deny issuing warnings of potential layoffs, which are the result of having to close some of its restaurants because of the pandemic.

Senators told CNN they believe they will pass a bill that will fund the Architect of the Capitol — the federal agency that oversees the day-to-day function of the Capitol and has a private contract with Restaurant Associates — in time, allowing employees to continue to receive their paychecks, like the CARES Act did.

Lawmakers said they were committed to protecting the workers' jobs, although Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) blamed Restaurant Associates, which he said "has been a problem to deal with," rather than his colleagues for the layoffs threat. As Murphy sees it, the company is simply trying "get more money out of the Architect of the Capitol," which he said could mean it's "time to find a vendor that's not going to use the threats of layoffs as a cajole to try to get more money." Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

terrifying
Gas explosion in Baltimore could be felt from several miles away

3:46 p.m.

A gas explosion outside of Baltimore on Monday morning left one resident dead and at least five injured, and the damage was shockingly widespread.

CBS News Baltimore reports a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse entirely, and even residents miles away from the blast reported feeling something like a "bomb" going off. Debris scattered across the neighborhood, shattering windows and damaging at least 16 other homes. Neighboring houses had their doors blasted off their hinges and windows blown out, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital, some with critical injuries. A search team is surveying rubble after reports that some people, including children, were trapped within the collapsed structures. Baltimore Gas & Electric shut off gas in the immediate area. It's still unclear what caused the explosion. Summer Meza

2020 Campaign
Trump says he'll give his convention speech from 1 of 2 spots — but both might be illegal

3:12 p.m.

President Trump said Monday he has narrowed his options for the site of his presidential nomination acceptance speech, which would normally be given at the site of the Republican convention, but will be relocated because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two finalists — the White House and the Gettysburg Battlefield — will surely spark controversy for various reasons, including the possibility they may be illegal.

Trump had touted the White House as a possible site for the speech last week, noting that it would save the government on travel expenses. Even some Republicans were wary of the idea, citing the Hatch Act, which limits political work while on the job in an official federal capacity. Trump, as president, is exempt from the law, but White House staffers who would theoretically work the event aren't, The Associated Press reports. Giving the speech at Gettysburg is seemingly less blatant, but it is federal property, as well.

Per AP, few federal workers face any penalties for violating the Hatch Act, but if Trump does give his speech at one of the two sites, it will likely raise questions. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Athletes and celebrities join 100 Black male leaders calling on Biden to pick a Black woman running mate

1:58 p.m.

A group of prominent Black male leaders, including several athletes and celebrities, signed a Monday open letter calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to select a Black woman as his running mate. The list includes names like Sean "Diddy Combs," Chris Paul, Kam Chancellor, Van Jones, Nick Cannon, and Bakari Sellers.

The letter is quite clear in its intent, stating that choosing one of the several Black women the Biden campaign is considering as vice president is no longer something that "should" happen, but an imperative. Otherwise, the statement warns Biden, "you will lose the election" to President Trump in November. The signees said they "don't want to vote for the lesser of two evils" or the "devil we know versus the devil we don't."

Additionally, the letter takes issue with the scrutiny some of the women on Biden's shortlist, like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have faced throughout the process, stating it "disgusts" the signatories that the candidates are the subject of unfair criticism. Tim O'Donnell

