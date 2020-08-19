See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Women's skydiving group marks 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with special jump

1:05 a.m.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, an all-female team of skydivers put on a show Tuesday above Nashville.

Melanie Curtis is a co-founder of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, and planned a jump with her teammates that coincided with the dedication of the Woman Suffrage Monument in Nashville's Centennial Park. Curtis told WSMV she wanted to honor the "bold, brave women who stood up for the change they wanted to see in the world."

Curtis and her teammates carried flags with messages on them, including "Votes for Women," "1920-2020," and "Shall Not Be Denied." They did a similar jump last year in Seneca Falls, New York, where the first women's rights convention was held. "The history of these women absolutely inspire us," Curtis told WSMV, and she hopes the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team can "show the women coming up after us, both in the sport of skydiving and just in the world, 'Wow, if they can do it, maybe I can, too.'" Catherine Garcia

2020 primaries
Florida Republicans unseat Rep. Ross Spano, nominate far-right activist Laura Loomer, in GOP primaries

1:04 a.m.

Republicans in Florida's 15th Congressional District chose Scott Franklin, a Lakeland city commissioner, as their nominee in Tuesday's primary election, unseating freshman Rep. Ross Spano (R-Fla.), currently under federal investigation for alleged campaign finance violations. Spano is the eight House incumbent defeated in a primary this year — joining four Republicans and three Democrats. That's twice the incumbents unseated in 2018 and the highest number since the post-Watergate 1974 primary season, Politico notes.

Democrats, who deleted former TV journalist Alan Cohn as their nominee, had targeted the traditionally Republican district, though Spano's defeat dimmed their chances.

Republicans in Florida's 21st District, home to President Trump, selected conservative personality and activist Laura Loomer in a six-way race to challenge Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) in a safely Democratic seat. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who also endorsed Franklin, had backed Loomer and congratulated her on her win. So did Trump.

Gaetz, who won his own primary, got a third win when his candidate Anna Paulina Luna, an Air Force Veteran, won the GOP primary in Florida's 13th District, beating lobbyist Amanda Makki, the candidate backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other GOP leaders. Luna will challenge Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) in November.

Kat Cammack, former chief of staff to outgoing Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), won a 10-way primary to replace him in Florida's solidly red 3rd District. Miami-Lade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, meanwhile, won the GOP primary in Florida's more competitive 26th District and will take on first-term Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.) in November. Peter Weber

Opinion
Jill Biden and Michelle Obama used their DNC speeches to appeal to voters who hate politics

12:26 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

For the second night in a row, the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday prominently featured a speaker whose life and interests seem to range — gasp! — beyond politics.

On Monday night, it was Michelle Obama. The former first lady endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while making it clear that she doesn't much love the whole business of electioneering. "You know I hate politics," she said. "But you also know that I care about this nation."

Her speech was followed on Tuesday with a primetime appeal from Jill Biden, the nominee's wife. Jill Biden didn't explicitly state her disinterest in politics, but she has shown by her example over the years. She kept her teaching job when her husband was vice president, instead of giving up her career to support his work and ambitions. And she said this week she plans to keep teaching even if he wins the November election.

Joe Biden seems okay with this: "Teaching is not what Jill does," he said. "It is who she is."

The indifference to all things Beltway seems to perplex some pundits, who of course spend their days and lives obsessing about this stuff. David Brooks, the New York Times columnist, criticized Obama's speech because "politics is not something to be hated but something to be done, and if possible to be done well."

Perhaps. But lots of Americans aren't that interested: Less than two-thirds of eligible voters went to the polls in 2016. And plenty more do vote, but don't love the choices they have been given. That matters. In 2016, a significant slice of voters hated both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — and that group voted for Trump. This year, lots of voters hate both Trump and Biden, but polls show they're leaning for the Democrat this time.

Which means there is an audience of voters who don't love the electoral process, but do their duty — and then get on with their lives. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama are the Democratic Party's emissaries to those voters. Joel Mathis

Opinion
Did the 2020 DNC already happen?

August 18, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

My question is not meant to be inflammatory or conspiratorial. I am simply wondering whether the tedious montage of speeches, many of them given outdoors, broadcast on cable television on Tuesday night as the "Roll Call Across America" was the actual mechanism by which Joe Biden was nominated as the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate.

My reading of the bylaws does not give me any indication that schmaltzy prerecorded video clips can take the place of the tedious process outlined in this and other documents. Figuring out what words like "present" and "the floor" mean in the current environment is difficult enough, but even by the standards of Robert's Rules-style meetings held over Zoom what we saw on Tuesday was not a formal meeting. It was a long television commercial.

Was an actual procedural roll call conducted earlier in the day (or the week) via teleconference, or was it taking place off-camera during the broadcast itself? Logistically speaking even that is difficult to imagine. There were 3,979 pledged delegates to this year's convention. The most expensive Zoom subscription allows for a maximum of 500 participants, just barely enough to host California's 494-person delegation. There is no obvious way that anything that took place remotely could have borne any meaningful resemblance to the party's actual convention rules. It is interesting that no journalist as far as I am aware has looked into this question.

What was the alternative, though? Would it really matter if there had been no convention at all and Biden's nomination as this year's Democratic presidential candidate had simply been announced by fiat? Political conventions are a relic of a bygone era in which primaries, if they were held at all, were meaningless straw polls and candidates were chosen by party elites behind closed doors.

I, for one, welcome a digital return to smoke-filled rooms. Matthew Walther

DNC 2020
Jill Biden promises her husband will provide 'leadership worthy of this nation'

August 18, 2020

Speaking from the school in Delaware where she once taught English, Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, made the case for her husband and why she believes he is the right person to lead the country as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Her remarks closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention, and came after Joe Biden officially received the Democratic Party's nomination. Jill Biden said she knows how difficult this time is for Americans, especially those whose children can't go to school or who have to wait in line at food banks. "The burdens we carry are heavy, and we need someone with strong shoulders," she said. Her husband, Biden declared, will be able to provide "leadership worthy of this nation" and "bring us together and make us whole, carry us forward in our time of need, keep the promise of America for all of us."

She also commended him for his strength during difficult times, like when their son, Beau Biden, died of cancer in 2015. Biden said she "wondered if I would ever smile or feel joy again. It was summer, but there was no warmth left for me." Four days after Beau's funeral, Biden said she "watched Joe shave and put on his suit. I saw him steel himself in the mirror, take a breath, put his shoulders back, and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That's just who he is." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Cindy McCain makes the jump her husband flirted with in 2001

August 18, 2020
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

Before his rivalry with President Trump — and even before his loss to Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election — there was a time when Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) was seen as such a "maverick" that it seemed conceivable he might jump to the Democrats. He met secretly with Senator Tom Daschle (D-South Dakota) in 2001 to plot the move. "He was furious over the way the party establishment had treated him in the 2000 race for the Republican presidential nomination against the eventually victorious George W. Bush," Philip Shenon reported in 2017. "We came very close," Daschle said.

McCain probably never would've been a good fit with Democrats — his "Bomb, bomb Iran" hawkishness would've been anathema to a party base that had turned decidedly anti-war by 2004. But he nearly chose Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Connecticut) as his running mate when he won the Republican nomination in 2008. (Whatever you think of Lieberman, the choice would've spared America from the proto-Trumpism of Sarah Palin.) And his final great act on the public stage was to cast the deciding vote to save ObamaCare from a Republican repeal bill in 2017.

Given that legacy — and given the clear disdain President Trump and Sen. McCain had for each other — it was no surprise Tuesday when Cindy McCain honored her late husband's legacy by participating in a Democratic National Convention video about the two men's friendship.

"They would just sit and joke," she said of the relationship between the two men. "It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them."

It wasn't an endorsement. But it wasn't not an endorsement, either. Instead, Cindy McCain's video offered more reassurance to any wavering Republican voters out there that it is OK to vote for Biden. It has been two years since John McCain died. Thanks to his wife, he remains a thorn in President Trump's side. Joel Mathis

DNC 2020
Joe Biden embraces 'love of my life' Jill Biden after speech, probably doesn't say he's 'Joe Biden's husband'

August 18, 2020

Newly minted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared a sweet moment with his wife, Jill Biden, after she closed out Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention with her keynote speech about herself, her husband, and their life together. "Hi everyone, I'm Jill Biden's husband," the former vice president said after giving his wife a hug. Or maybe he said "I'm Joe Biden's husband"?

If you listen closely, Biden said "Jill," maybe with the same slight regional accent Jill Biden sometimes showcased in her speech. "You can see why she's the love of my life and the rock of our family," he clearly added. "She never gives herself much credit, but the truth is she's the strongest person I know." Peter Weber

2020 DNC
John Kerry, Marie Yovanovitch, and Colin Powell assail Trump's foreign policy choices at DNC

August 18, 2020

Former diplomats from both sides of the aisle presented a unified case against President Trump on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

The DNC's second night featured a whole section focused on presidential nominee Joe Biden's foreign policy experience and Trump's apparent lack of it. Former Secretary of State John Kerry kicked off the diplomatic smackdown, a selection of former foreign service officials came next, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell — a lifelong Republican — finished the segment with a dose of bipartisanship.

In his address, Kerry, a former presidential nominee himself, delivered an excoriating rebuke of Trump's diplomatic record — or his "blooper reel," as Kerry called it. "Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops," Kerry said, declaring "the only person he's interested in defending is himself."

A video montage followed featuring a number of career foreign service officials, including Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Yovanovitch, who testified against Trump in his impeachment trial, went more positive on Biden than negative on Trump, saying Biden would "do the right thing, no matter the cost."

Then came Powell, who served under former President George W. Bush. He praised Biden's "values," and then declared "we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way and keep us that way." Kathryn Krawczyk

