Late night hosts applaud the narrative perfection of Steve Bannon being arrested for a border wall scam

"After the Aryan Brotherhood and Latin Kings, the largest prison gang in America might be the former Trump campaign officials," Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "Everything about this story's insane," starting with Bannon being "arrested on a 150-foot yacht," by "investigators from the post office."
"But the best part of the story is why Bannon was arrested," Noah said. "He's accused of stealing money from people who thought they were donating to build Donald Trump's wall — because, you know, you wouldn't want any criminals sneaking into the country. And I'm honestly curious to see how this plays out. Because the people who got ripped off now hate Steve Bannon, right? But they obviously really love Donald Trump. But Trump loves Steve Bannon. So I feel like this whole thing's going to end with Trump getting those people to donate for Bannon's defense fund, but then Trump steals the money and moves to Mexico — which he can get to easily, because there's no wall."
"It's a Russian nesting doll of fraud — I can't wait until Bannon raises money for his legal defense fund and we find out he lost it all at the racetrack," Seth Meyers agreed at Late Night. "From the beginning, the wall was a nonstop scam. Trump scammed his supporters by telling them Mexico would pay for it, then we ended up paying for it," and now this.
"Seriously, think about how perfect this is," Meyers said: "The same public agency Trump is currently trying to destroy — one of the most cherished public institutions in America — arrested his former campaign manager for allegedly skimming money from a fundraiser for their scam border wall, two days after we found out Trump's previous campaign manager colluded with Russian intelligence. It's like the end of the summer TV season and they're wrapping up all the story arcs at once." And Meyers is here for it: "You know what, baby? It's been a brutal six months, so I'm gonna mainline some schadenfreude." Watch his final out-of-studio "closer look" below. Peter Weber
Not everybody loved her jokes, scattered throughout the two hours of virtual convening, or found them appropriate for such a serious occasion. But Now This News rounded most of them up in one place, and so you can watch Louis-Dreyfus roast President Trump without the solemn testimonials, professions of faith, stories of grief, and proposals for saving the soul of America getting in the way.
Most of Louis-Dreyfus' zingers were directed toward Trump, but her first one actually involved Vice President Mike Pence — or rather, using Pence as a canvas to critique all the Republicans and conservative TV personalities who can't find the time or interest to learn how to pronounce Kamala. Watch below. Peter Weber
"Tonight was the dramatic season finale of our DNC spectacular," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's live Late Show, laughing at Hulk Michael Bloomberg's unexpected appearance in his Avengers-themed "America: Endgame" intro. "Now that we've reached the end, we can reflect on a convention that really had it all: stars, everyday people, Billy Porter serenading Billy Porter."
Colbert ran through the testimonials from Andrew Yang, Pete Buttitgieg, historian Jon Meacham, "a lot of Republicans," and Bloomberg, and the jokes of host Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "The Democrats gave it their all this week, and even though COVID forced the convention to be socially distanced, I think I might have contracted a case of the hopes," he said. "No dry cough, but my face did leak several times."
In an autobiographical introductory video, Joe Biden "told an endearing story about his mom standing up for him," Colbert said. "Joe, why have you been hiding that story?!? You gotta put that on a yard sign: 'Biden 2020 — My Mom Threatened to Beat Up a Nun.'" Finally, "it was then time for Biden's speech," he said, crossing himself. "Would he land it?" Yes. "Are you sure there's no miracle, because Mr. Vice President, you're kind of nailing this," Colbert said halfway through.
Colbert got earnest: "Here's the deal: Biden spoke for over 10 minutes and addressed all the pain that Trump has inflicted on our country. all the possibilities for healing our nation, but most importantly, not once did he whine about shower pressure. Throughout the convention it was a common theme: Joe Biden's history of loss and suffering. Surprisingly we didn't get a lot of jokes out of it, but there was a reason the convention hammered this point home: to cast Joe Biden in stark contrast with Donald Trump."
"This evening Joe Biden showed himself to be a man who is decent, compassionate, flawed but honest, and that is water in the desert," Colbert said. "He's the sort of person who thinks before he says things, and when he gaffes — which he does, often — it's because his heart gets ahead of his words. He cares. And he tries his hardest. ... And when Trump tweets his all-caps rebuke tomorrow morning it's just gonna show how our president is not presidential, but Joe Biden is."
The Daily Show had a more ... nuanced assessment of Biden, the "perfectly adequate" nominee, "acceptable under the circumstances." Watch below. Peter Weber
One of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden proudest legislative accomplishments is the Violence Against Women Act — there was an entire segment dedicated to it on Wednesday's Democratic National Convention. But some of the best anecdotes at this year's DNC were about violence by women, threatened or real.
Jill Biden's story involved actual face-punching. "There was a bully in my school," one of Biden's four sisters recounted in her introductory video Wednesday night. "She marched up the street and knocked on his door." "And I punched him right in the face," Biden said, finishing the story, smiling.
Joe Biden's Irish Catholic mother merely threatened violence — against a nun, no less.
"When he entered school, there was a problem: Joe had a stutter," a narrator said in Biden's own introductory video Thursday night. "And it's mortifying," Biden continued. "It allows the child to become an object of ridicule." The narrator picked up the story again: "When his teacher mimicked him and Joe ran back home from school, his mother drove him back." And Biden finished it with a punch line: "'Did you say to my son, "Mr. B-B-Biden"'? The nun said, 'I was just trying to make a point.' My mother stood up, all 5-foot-2 of her, 'If you ever talk to my son like that again, I'll come back and rip that damn bonnet off your head, do you understand me? Joey, go back to class.'"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's punch line was more metaphorical. The video setting up her speech included a segment from Stephen Colbert's Late Show. "If you want to go into the arena, you have to be prepared to take a punch," she told Colbert last fall. "But you also be prepared to throw a punch — for the children. For the children." Colbert was tickled to have made the cut, he said Wednesday night.
The message is about as subtle as a punch in the face: Women are tough. Also, don't mess with Jill Biden's family. Peter Weber
With his 11-year-old nephew's sketches as a guide, Leigh Downing built a 230-foot-long rollercoaster, including every "twist, turn, and bunny hop" he dreamed up.
Downing's nephew, Calden Ashley, became enamored with thrill rides a few years ago after his uncle gave him a small marble and wooden rollercoaster. He started designing rollercoasters on his computer, and Downing's 20-year-old son, Charlie, even built Ashley a small wooden coaster he could ride. Downing felt bad that Ashley was stuck at his home in Llandyrnog, Wales, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to surprise him by making a bigger and better rollercoaster for his backyard.
"We built it with a wooden frame for the structure, PVC pipe for the rails, and 462 wooden bearers that we mounted the rails on, all of which Charlie cut and filed a 40mm profile in," Downing told SWNS. "We did it all in eight days." Some modifications were done for safety reasons, and several adults tested the coaster before Ashley was able to go for a ride. Downing said it was "good fun" working on this ambitious project with his son and nephew, and they are already planning their next coaster, made entirely of steel with "a corkscrew and a loop." Catherine Garcia
After some back and forth, it's been confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will make an appearance at next week's Republican National Convention.
McConnell is up for re-election in November, and his campaign spokeswoman, Katharine Cooksey, said in a statement on Thursday that he would not be part of the convention. Instead, he planned on "traveling across all corners of Kentucky next week to speak with families, workers, and job creators about their needs." A few hours later, Cooksey changed course, saying there was a "miscommunication" and McConnell will be recording a message for the convention, The Hill reports.
Like the Democratic National Convention this week, the RNC will be mostly virtual. President Trump will give his address from the White House, and told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that he wants to have more live parts than the DNC did, because otherwise the event will be "boring." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Cory Booker held a live group video-chat with some of Joe Biden's vanquished rivals during the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Why? "You could think of this sort of like Survivor, on the out interviews of all the people that got voted off the island," Booker explained. His fellow Democrats laughed.
"Bernie, Bernie, don't you laugh, because I got questions for you, like: Why does my girlfriend like you more than she likes me?" Booker asked, referring to actress Rosario Dawson's political leanings. It was meant to be a rhetorical question, but Sanders answered anyway: "Because she's smarter than you, and that's the obvious answer, right?" Booker laughed the hardest, and that exchange set a light tone for what could have been a really awkward Zoom call between colleagues. The other former candidates went on to share nice stories about Biden.
This isn't the first time the two men have ribbed each other about Dawson.
But it may be a good sign for the party that these formal rivals can bridge their ideological differences with good-natured jokes. Peter Weber
In accepting the Democratic Partys presidential nomination on Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden offered the country something that has been missing from our politics lately: optimism.
Yes, Biden referred to the present era as a "season of darkness," and made a pointed, even angry critique of how President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also made the case that — in this deeply polarized moment — Americans can and will work together for the common good, and that great possibilities are still attainable.
"The defining feature of America, everything is possible," he said, later adding: "This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme."
Now, optimistic talk about America's possibilities has often been a staple of American political talk. Barack Obama famously rode to the White House on a wave of "hope and change." But even Obama seems to have lost some of his hope — on Wednesday night, he warned the nation of President Trump's threat to American democracy, and concluded his speech with a plaintive "Stay safe." Obama's dark mood seemed to match that of the electorate: Three quarters of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, including 63 percent of Republicans.
Much of that negativity has surely beenearned. But the dark outlook has probably been helped along by President Trump's divide-and-conquer approach to politics. To the extent that Trump offers optimism to America, it almost always centers on himself: "I alone can fix it." And that optimism, such as it is, is often misplaced. Think of all the times Trump has suggested the coronavirus will simply "disappear."
Biden, meanwhile, seemed more realistic about the challenges facing the country. And he centered his optimism on Americans and their ability — even now — to unite with each other. "America isn't just a collection of clashing interests of Red States or Blue States," he said. "We're so much bigger than that. We're so much better than that."
Optimism, once a familiar force in our politics, now feels strange. We're about to find out if Americans still buy a hopeful message. Joel Mathis