Chris Paul's first answer after a dramatic playoff victory was about the Jacob Blake shooting

Chris Paul led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a dramatic, playoff series-tying win over the favored Houston Rockets on Monday, but the long-time NBA star wasn't focused on the victory after the buzzer sounded. Instead, Paul answered the first question in his post-game interview by bringing attention to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and remains hospitalized.

Paul, who noted that he and his fellow NBA players promised to speak out against social injustices before they restarted their season in the Orlando bubble last month, said "it's not right" in reference to the shooting. He then challenged NBA players and other professional athletes to make sure their teammates register to vote and head to the polls later this year.

"(There's) a lot of stuff going on in the country," he said. "Sports, it's cool, it's good and well, it's how we take care of our families, but those are the real issues that we gotta start addressing." Tim O'Donnell