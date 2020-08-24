See More Speed Reads
police shootings
Chris Paul's first answer after a dramatic playoff victory was about the Jacob Blake shooting

7:45 p.m.

Chris Paul led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a dramatic, playoff series-tying win over the favored Houston Rockets on Monday, but the long-time NBA star wasn't focused on the victory after the buzzer sounded. Instead, Paul answered the first question in his post-game interview by bringing attention to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and remains hospitalized.

Paul, who noted that he and his fellow NBA players promised to speak out against social injustices before they restarted their season in the Orlando bubble last month, said "it's not right" in reference to the shooting. He then challenged NBA players and other professional athletes to make sure their teammates register to vote and head to the polls later this year.

"(There's) a lot of stuff going on in the country," he said. "Sports, it's cool, it's good and well, it's how we take care of our families, but those are the real issues that we gotta start addressing." Tim O'Donnell

Not So Fast
Jerry Falwell Jr. says reports of resignation from Liberty University are ‘completely false’

8:15 p.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is disputing various reports that he's resigning as Liberty University's president, telling Virginia Business they're "completely false." Politico has confirmed the update.

Although he remains on indefinite leave from the school, Falwell said he does not plan to step down from the post permanently, despite calls to do so from many of the private evangelic Christian university's alumni and former faculty.

Falwell, no stranger to controversy, has become embroiled in back-to-back scandals, one that stemmed from him posting a photo posing with a woman while both their pants were partially unzipped, and another, which was first reported Monday, that involves he and his wife having a years-long sexual relationship with a business partner. Falwell also told Virginia Business the latter story was "90 percent false" and has accused the business associate, Giancarlo Granda, of trying to extort him and his wife, a claim Granda denies. Read more at Virginia Business. Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Mike Pompeo accused of using Jerusalem as 'political prop' in upcoming RNC speech

7:23 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has drawn heavy criticism for his decision to give a speech Tuesday as part of the Republican National Convention. Pompeo will deliver the address from Jerusalem, where he's visiting in a diplomatic capacity.

Some analysts believe he's violating the Hatch Act by campaigning for President Trump while on a taxpayer-funded foreign trip, or, at the very least, ignoring a State Department memo — one he previously signed off on — which says Senate-confirmed officials should avoid appearing at partisan events. Harvard University's Nicholas Burns, who previously served as a senior U.S. diplomat, said Pompeo should be "focused on restoring America's lost global credibility." And Lauren Baer, a foreign policy adviser in the Obama administration, said the planned speech is "deeply troubling" for the future of U.S. diplomacy.

Other commentators focused on the location, including Ilan Goldenberg, the Middle East security direct at the Center for a New American Security. Goldenberg views Pompeo's speech as an attempt to appeal to the Republican Party's evangelical voting bloc while exploiting the Israel-Palestine conflict. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and education
Florida judge blocks state's school reopening order, saying it 'disregards safety'

6:57 p.m.
A teacher protests against reopening schools in Florida.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

A Florida judge on Monday ruled that the state's school reopening order is unconstitutional, as it "arbitrarily disregards safety" and "denies local school boards decision making" as to when their schools can open.

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers' union, and the Florida Education Association sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran over the order, which was issued on July 6 and stated that if school districts did not give students the option of returning to the classroom by Aug. 31, they would risk losing funding.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson wrote that the districts "have no meaningful alternative. If an individual school district chooses safety, that is, delaying the start of schools until it individually determines it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding, even though every student is being taught."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said her union and teachers were pushing back on a "reckless disregard of human life" and "politics overtaking safety and the science and the well-being of communities." A Florida Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed on Monday evening that the state has filed an appeal. Catherine Garcia

payroll tax
Trump's payroll tax plan would bust the Social Security Trust Fund by 2023, chief actuary estimates

6:37 p.m.

An estimate from the Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration certainly won't allay fears about President Trump's promise to terminate payroll taxes should he get re-elected.

In a letter addressed to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Stephen Goss said that if, hypothetically, payroll taxes were eliminated after Jan. 1, 2021, and there was no alternative source of revenue in place, Social Security's Disability Insurance Trust Fund "would become permanently depleted in about the middle of the calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI benefits thereafter." The reserves for the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, meanwhile, would last until just 2023.

As Goss noted, no one has actually proposed any such legislation, and the Trump administration has maintained they won't allow the funds to run out under Trump's plan, but it's also not clear if the executive branch has the power to do that. Instead, using general revenue to keep the the reserves filled would require an act of Congress, CNBC previously reported. Meanwhile, business owners have said they are unlikely to implement even the temporary deferral of payroll taxes due to legal and technical uncertainties. Tim O'Donnell

sugar spice and everything nice
The Powerpuff Girls will be 'disillusioned 20-somethings' full of resentment in a live-action reboot

5:46 p.m.
The Powerpuff Girls attend the Family & Friends Fun Day by kids TV channels Cartoon Network and Boomerang at Postgaragen on April 10, 2016 in Munich, Germany.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Turner Broadcasting System Deutschland

Who had a gritty reboot of Powerpuff Girls on their 2020 bingo card?

A live-action series based on the classic Cartoon Network show The Powerpuff Girls is in the works at The CW, Variety reported on Monday.

But Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup won't be the same superhero little girls we last saw in the original series, as Variety writes the show will pick up with them as "disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting." Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Juno, is reportedly on board as writer and executive producer.

The Powerpuff Girls, which originally ran from 1998 to 2005, already received an animated reboot in 2016, although no one has ever attempted, or presumably even really thought about doing, a live-action reboot until this point. Should it be a success, a relentlessly bleak update of Codename: Kids Next Door with the same tone as the trailer for The Batman, or an emotional, Logan-style reboot of Dexter's Laboratory simply called Dexter, might not be far away. Brendan Morrow

resignation
Jerry Falwell Jr. reportedly resigns from Liberty University

5:31 p.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, The Religion News Service reports.

The news comes just hours after a Washington Examiner report in which one of Falwell's business partners alleged that he had a years-long sexual relationship with Falwell and his wife, Becki. Falwell was already under scrutiny and went on indefinite leave from his presidency earlier this month after posting a photo of himself with his arm around a woman while they both had their pants partially unzipped, though that was far from the first time he found himself in the spotlight while leading the private evangelic Christian university.

As RNS notes, Liberty alumni and former faculty for weeks had been calling for Falwell to permanently step down from the post which he's held since 2007. Read more at The Religion News Service. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The Batman is literally too dark

5:24 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

No, your eyes aren't getting worse. You practically need echolocation to see anything in the new Batman trailer.

Fifteen years and three Batmans since director Christopher Nolan forever changed (cursed?) superhero movies with his "dark, gritty re-imagining" of the Batman franchise, it seems Bruce Wayne has still failed to invest in better lightbulbs. Matt Reeves' The Batman, out next year, evidently follows in its predecessor's footsteps by under-lighting the set for the sake of "realism" and "atmosphere."

(There is allegedly a Batman in all of these frames | Warner Bros. Pictures)

Darkness might be Batman's ally, but it's not home viewers'; a recent spate of dark TV shows has made audiences really annoyed. "It was so dark that I hadn't a clue what was going on for like 90 percent of the episode," one TVLine reader complained about The Walking Dead's Season 9 midseason finale. While the murkiness might be justifiable in some instances, overuse is rampant. "Periods of darkness are vital visual tools, which do so much to create mood and delineate space and time," Vulture has written. But "[w]hen an entire episode of Jessica Jones is filmed in unrelenting noir shadows … the effect is lost."

After Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell episode last year, many websites ran articles about how to adjust your TV settings to properly view the visuals. "A lot of people … unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway," cinematographer Fabien Wagner had complained of the criticism. Fine, but viewers should still be able to enjoy a show without blackout curtains and a special $1,600 TV.

Television's turn toward the dark side is frequently an attempt to be "more cinematic," which brings us back to The Batman. Audiences can fairly be expected to go to a movie theater for an optimal viewing experience. But exhibitors are letting fans down there too: most cineplexes no longer bother to remove the lenses used for projecting 3D movies when showing 2D movies like The Batman; those lenses, though, "can take away as much as 85 percent of the light that reaches the screen," Deadline reports. That means The Batman could actually be even darker when you go to see it in theaters.

It's a shame directors need to start taking into account that audiences are probably watching their movies in suboptimal conditions. But for my poor, straining eyes, would the last Batman to leave the set please turn on the lights? Jeva Lange

