Jim Carrey is playing Joe Biden on SNL this season

3:36 p.m.

Folks, here's the deal: Jim Carrey is coming to Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden.

The NBC sketch show, which previously announced it would return in October, on Wednesday revealed that Carrey will play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in its upcoming season. Previously, Biden had been played on SNL by Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney. President Trump will once again be played by Alec Baldwin.

SNL on Wednesday also announced that its new season will begin with five consecutive episodes throughout October, which will be filmed at its Rockefeller Center studio for the first time since March. There will be a "limited in-studio audience" for the season, and SNL said that it will work with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to safely accomplish this amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The show had finished its last season with episodes filmed remotely.

SNL will return with its season premiere the week of the first 2020 presidential debate on Oct. 3. Brendan Morrow

That was fast
HHS spokesperson who accused government scientists of 'sedition' to take leave of absence

2:26 p.m.
Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services' communications chief will be taking a two-month leave of absence after accusing government scientists of "sedition" in a bizarre Facebook rant.

HHS on Wednesday announced that Michael Caputo, the department's assistant secretary for public affairs, is taking a leave of absence for 60 days to "focus on his health and the well-being of his family." This comes after Caputo on Sunday peddled false conspiracy theories on Facebook Live, baselessly claiming government scientists are guilty of "sedition" and that a "resistance unit" of scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are plotting "how they're going to attack Donald Trump next," per The New York Times. He also baselessly claimed that left-wing "hit squads" are "being trained all over this country" to rise up against President Trump and that they're "going to have to kill me."

Caputo also predicted in his rant that Trump will win the 2020 election but that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won't concede, writing that "when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin." He reportedly apologized to his staff on Tuesday; CNN reports that Caputo "portrayed himself as a victim in his apology, but apologized for putting HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a bad light."

Additionally, HHS announced on Wednesday that a Caputo aide, Paul Alexander, will leave the department. Alexander, The Washington Post reports, had sought to "exert control over the messages coming from scientists and top health officials" in an attempt to "make them conform to the president's assertions that the virus is under control." Brendan Morrow

George Floyd protests
Property damage from civil disorder during George Floyd protests could total more than $2 billion

1:58 p.m.
George Floyd protests.
AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images

Although the nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd were largely peaceful, the property destruction that occurred alongside the demonstrations between May 26 and June 8 was not insignificant, Axios reports.

Property Claims Services, a company that has tracked insurance claims related to civil disorder since 1950, estimates the insured losses stemming from this year's protests "far outstrip" the previous record-holding Rodney King demonstrations in 1992, even when adjusted for inflation. All told, the events in May and June will result in at least $1 billion of paid insurance claims and possibly more than $2 billion, Axios reports. PCS did not reveal the exact dollar figure to Axios because it wants to sell the data to clients.

The circumstances matter here, however. Unlike the other costly incidents of civil disorder, including the King demonstrations, the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles, or the 1977 New York City blackout, the 2020 protests extended beyond one city, making it the first time PCS designated a "multi-state catastrophe event," although it's not clear how evenly distributed the damage was among different cities. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

police brutality
Rochester police tried to play down Daniel Prude's killing to avoid 'violent blowback,' documents show

1:57 p.m.
A protester in Rochester New York.
MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images

The Rochester, New York, police department seemingly tried to make itself look better after one of its officers killed a Black man in March.

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died by asphyxiation in March after Rochester police put a "spit hood" on his head and held him against the pavement; Prude was experiencing a mental heath incident. Information about the killing sparked nonstop protests when it became public in early September, but as documents the city released Monday show, that's exactly what police leaders were trying to avoid.

While Prude died in March, his case remained under wraps in early June as protests began against the death of George Floyd and other police killings of Black people. But then-Deputy Police Chief Mark Simmons was still worried about how Prude's death would be received in that climate. "I am very concerned about releasing this prematurely," he wrote in an email to then-Police Chief La'Ron Singletary. "We certainly do not want people to misinterpret the officers' actions and conflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed Black men by law enforcement nationally. That would simply be a false narrative, and could create animosity and potentially violent blowback in this community as a result." Singletary wrote back quickly: "I totally agree."

The police report on Prude's killing also seemed to be manipulated to push the narrative in the police's favor. While Prude was originally listed as an "individual" on the police report describing the "victim," another officer circled that mark in red pen and wrote "make him a suspect."

Singletary resigned last week, calling claims he'd mishandled Prude's death an "attempt to destroy my character and integrity." Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) fired Singletary on Monday before he was set to depart, in part citing these documents for her decision. Read more at The New York Times, and find Rochester's full release here. Kathryn Krawczyk

best defense
CDC director says masks are 'more guaranteed' to protect against COVID-19 than a vaccine

1:20 p.m.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again stressing the importance of masks in the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "more guaranteed" to protect against COVID-19 than a vaccine.

CDC Director Robert Redfield testified before Congress on Wednesday and emphasized to lawmakers that face masks are the "most important, powerful public health tool we have," urging "all Americans" to "embrace" them because doing so could bring the COVID-19 pandemic "under control."

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," Redfield said. "Because the immunogenicity may be 70 percent, and if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

These comments from Redfield come after President Trump, who for months resisted wearing a face mask in public, claimed during an ABC town hall on Tuesday that despite what public health experts have said, "a lot of people," such as "waiters," think masks are "not good." Redfield told Congress on Wednesday, "We have clear scientific evidence: [masks] work, and they are our best defense."

During the hearing, after Trump earlier this week claimed a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in just three or four weeks, Redfield predicted that one could be "initially" available in "very limited supply" in November or December. But in terms of when a vaccine could be "generally available to the American public," Redfield said this could come in "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
Senate Republicans haven't supported additional stimulus payments. Trump says it's Democrats' fault.

12:49 p.m.

President Trump doesn't seem to be connecting with his own party on this one.

As a form of economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Wednesday called for another round of direct stimulus payments for individual Americans, blaming "heartless" Democrats for the fact that there haven't been any since the CARES Act was passed in March. The criticism isn't unusual — Trump, his allies, and the GOP at large have suggested Democrats are holding up coronavirus relief negotiations to push a larger party agenda through. But the president's comments also make it seem like Republicans are championing direct payments — "Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans," he tweeted — when, recently, that hasn't been the direction GOP lawmakers have been moving.

In fact, the last coronavirus relief bill introduced by Senate Republicans excluded direct payments, while House Democrats passed a stalled relief package in May that did include a second round of $1,200 direct payments. Tim O'Donnell

Jeremy Bearimy
Kanye West adviser on why he launched his 2020 campaign so late: 'He doesn't look at time the way we look at time'

12:11 p.m.
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Most people would probably recommend that presidential candidates begin running earlier than four months before the election — but those people apparently just need a broader understanding of the very concept of time itself.

The New York Times delved into the strange case of Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign, which the rapper announced on July 4, by which point the deadline to appear on the November ballot had already passed in multiple states. Asked about why West threw his hat into the ring as late as he did, John Boyd, music manager and West adviser, recommend simply trying to think about time the way he does.

"Kanye doesn't look at time like that. For him, any time is a good time," Boyd told the Times. "He doesn't look at time the way we look at time. For him, it probably wasn't even an issue. That's my humble perspective. If it were me, I would be thinking about — it's too late, or this, or that. But that's me. I'm not Kanye."

When West was asked why he decided to run during a year when he couldn't actually get on the ballot everywhere, as well as whether he's being exploited by the Republican operatives who have been boosting his campaign, he told the Times, "Praise God for you. I'm finishing my album and I'm not answering questions this morning." Despite that, he did add, "The first question is incorrect as I am already on some ballots."

The rest of the Times' article was about as odd as you would expect, including the detail that West has asked his campaign staff to refrain from "fornicating" outside marriage, and with West at one point declaring himself the "head of everything." Unsurprisingly, the Times writes that during multiple calls and texts, the rapper "said almost nothing about what he actually wanted to do if elected." Brendan Morrow

this is scary
A disturbing 80 percent of young Americans are unaware of basic facts about the Holocaust

11:58 a.m.
Auschwitz concentration camp.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A nationwide survey out Wednesday reveals millennials and Gen Z Americans have a disturbing ignorance of the Holocaust.

For what organizers are calling the first nationwide Holocaust knowledge survey, 1,000 Americans age 18 to 39 — 200 from each state — were asked if they knew about the systemic murder of more than 6 million Jews and other minorities during World War II. Just 17 percent of them were aware of basic facts regarding the Holocaust, while not many fewer, 12 percent, didn't think they'd even heard the word Holocaust before, the survey found.

Among the most shocking findings was that 63 percent of respondents said they didn't know 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. About a third of them — 36 percent — said they believed 2 million or fewer Jews were killed. A bit less than half of those surveyed couldn't name even one of the 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos, while 56 percent didn't recognize the name of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Perhaps most disturbingly, 56 percent of respondents say they've recently seen Nazi symbols and propaganda used in their communities or on social media.

In all, just 17 percent had heard of the Holocaust, knew 6 million Jews were killed, and could name a concentration camp, constituting what the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany called a basic knowledge of the genocide. Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, and New York had the lowest Holocaust knowledge scores of all the states. Still, 80 percent of respondents say it's important to learn more about the Holocaust so it doesn't happen again. Find the whole survey here. Kathryn Krawczyk

