Sienna Miller recalls Chadwick Boseman taking a pay cut to ensure she'd be paid fairly

After Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, Sienna Miller has shared a story about the late actor's "astounding" generosity.

Miller revealed to Empire that when she starred opposite Boseman in 2019's 21 Bridges, he donated a part of his salary on the movie so she would be paid fairly.

"I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," Miller explained. "And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.' And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

Miller said this move by Boseman, who also produced 21 Bridges, was "about the most astounding thing that I've experienced," and something that "just doesn't happen" in Hollywood.

"It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully," she said. "I've told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'"

Miller told Empire that while she hasn't shared this story before, she decided to because it's a "testament to who he was." She's the latest former co-star of Boseman to remember him in recent weeks; Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o recently recalled "being struck by his quiet, powerful presence," saying "his power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come." Brendan Morrow