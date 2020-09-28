See More Speed Reads
Sienna Miller recalls Chadwick Boseman taking a pay cut to ensure she'd be paid fairly

4:52 p.m.
Sienna Miller(L) and Chadwick Boseman poses during a photo call for 21 Bridges at The Fulton on November 19, 2019 in New York City.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for STXfilms

After Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, Sienna Miller has shared a story about the late actor's "astounding" generosity.

Miller revealed to Empire that when she starred opposite Boseman in 2019's 21 Bridges, he donated a part of his salary on the movie so she would be paid fairly.

"I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," Miller explained. "And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.' And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

Miller said this move by Boseman, who also produced 21 Bridges, was "about the most astounding thing that I've experienced," and something that "just doesn't happen" in Hollywood.

"It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully," she said. "I've told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'"

Miller told Empire that while she hasn't shared this story before, she decided to because it's a "testament to who he was." She's the latest former co-star of Boseman to remember him in recent weeks; Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o recently recalled "being struck by his quiet, powerful presence," saying "his power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come." Brendan Morrow

Rapid coronavirus tests will soon be delivered to lower income countries after WHO approval

5:11 p.m.

Low- and middle-income countries should expect a boost in coronavirus testing soon, The Guardian reports.

Rapid and affordable coronavirus antigen tests from two different companies — SD BioSensor in South Korea and Abbott in the U.S. — will soon be distributed across the world as part of the global Access to Covid Tools initiative, which was launched in March by the World Health Organization, the European commission, the Gates Foundation, and the French government. The WHO has granted BioSensor's test emergency approval and is expected to do so for Abbott's in the near future, with 20 percent of their production going to lower income countries.

The WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove explained Monday that the tests are crucial because of their turnaround time, which is just 15 to 30 minutes, and the fact that they don't need to be taken to labs to determine a result. Faster testing will likely play a significant role in helping countries, especially those that currently have less access to reliable diagnostic tools, combat all aspects of the pandemic.

Antigen tests aren't always accurate, but they should pick up most cases, especially during the right timeframe, and their ease of use allows for more regular testing, which lowers the risk of a false result. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Immigrants disproportionately work jobs that put them at the highest risk of coronavirus infection

4:44 p.m.
Immigrants work at a California farm.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Millions of Americans were able to work at home and stay safe as the coronavirus pandemic exploded and continues to rage. But at least 1.87 million people kept working in America's farm and food processing industries — 790,000 of whom are immigrants — putting their health on the line to keep America fed, The Center for Public Integrity and Mother Jones report.

About 43 percent of the 1.87 million frontline workers in 10 food processing industries that kept functioning through the pandemic are immigrants, Public Integrity found by analyzing census numbers and other data. A third of them are undocumented. Immigrants make up a far greater portion of these high-risk jobs than they do the total U.S. workforce, leaving them disproportionately likely to contract COVID-19.

And yet the undocumented haven't been compensated for the additional risk they took on during the pandemic. They were left out of the federal government's coronavirus relief packages; Even filing jointly with an undocumented person would erase a citizen or legal resident's stimulus money. Unemployment and local relief programs were also restricted from the undocumented, pushing them to go to work even though meatpacking and other agricultural and food industry jobs often require working side by side. When some workers did fall ill, they either avoided medical treatment or pursued it without health insurance, they tell Public Integrity.

Beyond a lack of fair compensation throughout the deadly pandemic, immigrants have also had to deal with nonstop attacks by President Trump. Read more at The Center for Public Integrity. Kathryn Krawczyk

Legal experts aren't sure how Amy Coney Barrett would approach science-related cases

4:02 p.m.
Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has yet to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, or even appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but there's been plenty of speculation about how she'll rule on certain cases if she fills the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When it comes to areas of the law related to science and the environment, however, "she's a bit of a cipher," Robin Craig, an environmental law scholar at the University of Utah told Nature.

Sure, there are some expectations. Given Barrett's reputation as a conservative-minded judge, other legal scholars believe she'll do her part to roll back environmental regulations and curb the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to impose its rules on industry. Daniel Farber of the University of California, Berkeley, said he thinks that a potentially-strengthened conservative majority on the high court would "pretty much" leave the world "with more climate change and fewer wetlands and less biodiversity."

But ultimately, Nature notes, the evidence just isn't there to get a clear picture of Barrett's specific thinking on science-related cases, since those don't usually come before the appeals court she oversees. As the Supreme Court has shown over the years, including some recent decisions, justices don't always follow the presumed party line. Read more at Nature. Tim O'Donnell

Brad Parscale's hospitalization reportedly came after he loaded a gun during an argument with his wife

3:50 p.m.
Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, walks on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized this week after officials say he was threatening to hurt himself and after he allegedly loaded a gun during an argument with his wife, who told police he "hits her."

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department previously confirmed to CNN that officers on Sunday detained Parscale, who was "threatening to harm himself" inside his home while he was "armed and had access to multiple firearms," and on Monday, additional details emerged on the incident via police reports. According to the Miami Herald, documents describe how Parscale "refused to leave his home and was ultimately tackled by officers on the street when he emerged shirtless with a beer in his hand."

According to BuzzFeed News, the police report also says that Parscale allegedly "took his handgun, racked the slide 'in the face of his wife' and loaded it in front" of her during an argument on Sunday. Parscale's wife showed officers "bruises on her arms from an argument two days prior," the Herald reports.

"While speaking with [Candice] Parscale I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead," Detective Steven Smith reportedly wrote. "When I asked how she received the bruising, [Candice] Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her."

Officials on Monday also released body cam footage showing Parscale being tackled to the ground outside of his home. According to BuzzFeed News, Parscale's wife described how he had recently been depressed and was making suicidal comments, also saying he had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Authorities, the Herald writes, removed "two shotguns, two rifles, a .22 caliber revolver and five handguns" from his home. Read more at the Miami Herald. Brendan Morrow

Major U.S. hospital chain reportedly hit with '1 of the largest medical cyberattacks' in history

3:34 p.m.
Hospital hallway.
beerkoff/iStock

Universal Health Services' computer network will reportedly remain out of order for days after a massive ransomware attack.

Computer systems at the hospital network's 400-plus locations reportedly began failing over the weekend, forcing some workers to begin taking records by hand and even hand-labeling medications, nurses tell NBC News. Computers may remain out of service for days as the chain deals with what might be "one of the largest medical cyberattacks in United States history," NBC News reports.

Attacks starting early Sunday morning locked computers and phones at several UHS facilities, including those in California and Florida, people with direct knowledge of the incident tell TechCrunch. Mysterious messages referencing a "shadow universe," which reflects messaging from the Russian cybercrime group Ryuk, then began filling the screens, one person said. "Everyone was told to turn off all the computers and not to turn them on again. We were told it will be days before the computers are up again," the person said.

UHS said Monday its network was down due to an "IT security issue." The issue did not jeopardize patient care, and "no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied, or otherwise compromised," the statement continued. An executive who manages cybersecurity at another major U.S. hospital system affirmed to TechCrunch patients' data was "likely safe." Kathryn Krawczyk

Far fewer Americans back SCOTUS hearings for Barrett today than supported Garland's hearings in 2016

2:25 p.m.
President Trump and Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans see this year's Supreme Court fight differently than they did in 2016. Americans do too.

When former President Barack Obama moved to fill an election-year Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, a Monmouth University poll found 73 percent of voters said the nominee, Merrick Garland, should get a hearing. But this time around, Monmouth found just 53 percent say President Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett should be considered.

Trump formally nominated the conservative 7th Circuit judge on Saturday to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democratic senators have universally said they don't believe Barrett should get a hearing, and most have said they will vote against her nomination because of it. Democratic voters largely agree with their strategy, with just 31 percent saying the Senate should hold hearings to consider Trump's nominee and 67 percent saying they should not, the Monmouth poll found. Meanwhile 73 percent of Republicans say the Senate should hold the hearings, and 60 percent of independents agree.

Back in 2016, the party split on SCOTUS nominations looked pretty different. More than half — 56 percent — of Republicans said Garland should get a hearing that year. Still, Garland's nomination came in March, more than seven months before Election Day, while Barrett's came five weeks before. Garland was also considered a moderate candidate, while Barrett's record has been compared to the conservative Antonin Scalia's.

Monmouth surveyed 809 registered voters via landline and cell phone from Sept. 24–27, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

13 percent of voters say the presidential debate could change their minds, poll shows

2:12 p.m.

Nearly three-quarters of American voters said they'll tune in to watch Tuesday's first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden live, a Monmouth University poll released Monday reveals.

Don't expect too many minds to change because of the performance — just 3 percent of those surveyed said the debate is "very likely" to influence their vote, 10 percent said it's "somewhat likely" to do so, and 87 percent said it's "not likely." But those figures are actually almost the exact same as in 2016, so given how that race unfolded, there does seem to be at least some intrigue surrounding the debate.

As for where those voters stand at the moment, per the Monmouth poll, Trump is slowly gaining on Biden, now trailing by six points among registered voters and five points among likely voters.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted over the phone between Sept. 24-27 with 809 registered voters responding. The margin error was 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

