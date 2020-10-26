Kushner faces sharp criticism after he suggests some Black Americans don’t 'want to be successful'

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is facing some sharp criticism over what his detractors believe was a textbook example of a lack of self-awareness.
During a Fox News interview on Monday, Kushner, speaking about Black communities in the United States, said his father-in-law's policies "are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful," before claiming there has been a groundswell of support for Trump among Black voters.
Kushner's comments were understood by his critics to imply that some Black Americans don't strive for success, and he was quickly rebuked. Obsevers pointed out that Kushner comes from a wealthy family, and married into another one, and, therefore, was able to jump over hurdles faced by many other Americans throughout his life. Tim O'Donnell
When I first met Jared, we were college students and he owned $10 million worth of residential rental properties in Somerville based on money he got from his dad.
“he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful,” is a thing said by Jared Kushner, whose father bought him into Harvard and NYU, then gave him a real estate fortune, before he got his current job from his father in lawpic.twitter.com/iAp4yAs8va
Much of former President Barack Obama's time in office is defined by his fight to enact the Affordable Care Act. But he also dealt with the swine flu pandemic — and it taught him a lot about letting experts take the reins, he details in an excerpt of his memoir published Monday in The New Yorker.
In April 2009, after Obama's first year in office, he received reports of "a worrying flu outbreak in Mexico" that turned out to be a strain of H1N1. Obama had experience with the virus from working on pandemic preparedness in the Senate, and "what I knew scared the hell out of me," Obama wrote. A strain of H1N1 known as the Spanish flu that spread in 1918 killed millions and shut down the economy — not unlike today's COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2009, "it was too early to tell how deadly this new virus would be. But I wasn't interested in taking any chances," Obama writes. He rounded up a team of top government medical experts, and concluded "we weren't at all ready" for "a worst-case scenario," Obama wrote.
But scrambling to solve the pandemic with a vaccine wasn't advisable either, members of the Ford administration's team warned Obama. "Apparently, President Ford ... had fast-tracked vaccinations," leading to more Americans contracting a "neurological disorder connected to the vaccine than died from the flu," Obama recalled. "'You need to be involved, Mr. President,' one of Ford’s staffers advised, 'but you need to let the experts run the process,'" Obama concluded.
More than 12,000 Americans ended up dying of H1N1, but what Obama learned during the fight helped him lay the groundwork for stopping Ebola's spread in the U.S. just a few years later. "This, I was coming to realize, was the nature of the presidency: sometimes your most important work involved the stuff nobody noticed," Obama finished. Read more at The New Yorker.Kathryn Krawczyk
After several of Vice President Mike Pence's aides tested positive for COVID-19, Democrats are urging him not to attend the Senate's vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.
Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote to Pence on Sunday asking him to skip presiding over the Monday vote on Barrett's nomination due to five of his aides recently testing positive for the coronavirus, The Associated Press reports. Pence himself tested negative on Monday, his office said.
"Not only would your presence in the Senate Chamber tomorrow be a clear violation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy," the letter says.
The Democrats go on to say that Pence's presence "would be purely ceremonial" and not "essential," as he will "not need to cast the deciding vote to break a tie" on Barrett's confirmation.
Pence's spokesperson previously said he would not be going into quarantine despite being considered a close contact of Marc Short, his chief of staff who tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesperson said the vice president would "maintain his schedule in accordance with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for essential personnel."
White House Strategic Communications Director Alyssa Farah on Monday said Pence would preside over Barrett's confirmation vote, although White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later said this was "in flux" and he's "not sure what the vice president's plans are for the Senate tonight." Brendan Morrow
In a Monday morning tweet, President Trump once again touted what he believes to be the "tremendous progress" his administration has made against the coronavirus pandemic before baselessly accusing the media of coordinating negative COVID-19 coverage to alter the course of the election.
We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.Should be an election law violation!
There's little evidence to back up Trump's accusation. The U.S. recorded a record-breaking number of new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, and followed that up with the second-highest 24-hour tally Saturday. Some of that can be attributed to increased testing, but hospitalizations are also on the rise in several places, and while deaths remain flat, they're often a lagging indicator. The newest wave of infections also does not appear to have an epicenter and is spread more widely across the nation, making it particularly challenging to control. Tim O'Donnell
The United States just reported the most new COVID-19 cases in one week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Numbers from Johns Hopkins University show that the U.S. confirmed over 481,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, which is the highest one-week tally since the pandemic began, CNN reports.
The seven-day average of new daily cases in the U.S. has reached more than 68,000, which according to CNN surpasses the previous record of about 67,000 in July. On Friday, the U.S. set a new single-day record for new cases with about 83,000 infections confirmed in one day.
"I think we're in for a very hard stretch here" former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC. "I think the winter is going to be very difficult."
Breaking: US average of new daily Covid cases now at its highest point of pandemic
Over the last 7-days, US added 481,372 new cases – the most the nation has added in a single week, according to JHU.
This includes two highest single days, Fri & Sat, both eclipsing 80,000.
These new numbers come after President Trump at a rally on Sunday again claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is "ending" and that the U.S. is "rounding the turn" despite the uptick in cases. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in a Sunday interview also said the Trump administration is "not going to control the pandemic" but will "control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigations."
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sharply criticized these comments by Meadows, calling them a "candid acknowledgment of what President Trump's strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat." Brendan Morrow
If President Trump were looking for a little last-minute boost from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Putin had nothing for him on Sunday. In televised remarks on state TV, Putin "took the time to knock down what he made clear he regarded as false allegations from Trump about the Bidens," Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Reuters reports. Putin said Trump's story about Hunter Biden getting money from the widow of a former Moscow mayor was news to him, even though Trump tried to tie Putin to the alleged payment.
In Ukraine, Putin said, Hunter Biden "had or maybe still has a business, I don't know. It doesn't concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians." And regarding the money Hunter Biden made working for a Ukrainian company, he added, "I don't see anything criminal about this, at least we don't know anything about this (being criminal)."
U.S. intelligence has determined that Russia is secretly working to boost Trump and damage Biden in the 2020 race, much as Russian intelligence boosted Trump and damaged Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. But with Biden leading substantially in the polls, Russian state TV has started mocking Trump as Putin's poodle while Putin has started saying a few positive things about Biden. Biden isn't reciprocating, telling 60 Minutes on Sunday's broadcast that Russia is America's biggest threat but China is its top adversary.
Trump's Hunter Biden allegations are probably too little, too late, and too tame anyway, even if they were true, anti-Trump GOP strategist Mike Madrid tells Politico. "Whatever October surprise or whatever money he's got, he needed to spend yesterday," he said. "He's got a bigger time problem than a money problem and he's got a huge money problem. It's time. He's running out of time." Peter Weber
Pope Francis, in a surprise announcement Sunday, named 13 new cardinals, including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C. When the 13 other cardinals are formally installed Nov. 28, Gregory will be the first Black U.S. cardinal in Catholic history.
Gregory's elevation to the College of Cardinals was expected after the pope named him Washington archbishop in 2019, but Francis also spoke out against the "sin of racism" in June, mentioning George Floyd's "tragic" killing in Minneapolis and saying "we cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life." Gregory, formerly archbishop of Atlanta, was also the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops when the child sex abuse scandal broke in 2002. He led the USCCB through an accounting of the human damage and the creation of the U.S. church's "Charter of Protection of Children and Young People."
Gregory, 72, is one of nine new cardinals under age 80, meaning they will be eligible to vote for the next pope. Pope Francis has now chosen 57 percent of the 128 cardinal electors, and "like his predecessors, Francis has appointed men who support his approach to the major issues facing the church," Rev. Thomas Reese writes at Religion News Service. He named two Franciscans, including Rev. Mauro Gambetti, who leads the convent attached to the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi. Gambetti, who isn't even a bishop, thought the pope was joking when he read his name, a convent spokesman said.
Along with elevating likeminded Catholic leaders "who are concerned for the poor and are pastoral in their approach to their ministry," Reese says, Pope Francis has also reduced the share of cardinal electors from Europe, the Roman Curia — or Vatican bureaucracy — and the U.S., making the College of Cardinals "more from the global south than it has ever been in the history of the church." Elevating leaders from Africa, Asia, and Latin America "is the right direction," Reese writes, though "I would have preferred that no curial officials be made cardinals or bishops." Peter Weber
"We have talked about immigration repeatedly on this show, but tonight we're going to focus on just one narrow area of it, asylum," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "It's the legal process by which people who are fleeing persecution and make it to the U.S. can apply to stay here. And asylum-seekers are a group that, in theory, everyone should be able to support. They are the literal 'huddled masses yearning to breathe free.'"
President Trump is "famously not a fan," Oliver said, and "the Trump administration's attack on asylum has been focused, dedicated, and deeply resourceful. And I know that those aren't adjectives you're used to associating with this administration, but in this one area, they've been truly disciplined about being truly evil. So tonight let's talk about out asylum system, how it's supposed to work, and just a few of the key ways that this administration has undermined it."
"The asylum process has never been easy, but this administration has made it absolute hell," Oliver said. "Their policy of family separation caused widespread outrage, but they have done so much more than that." He took a closer look at three tactics, ranging from cruel and callous — "it's pretty bleak when drug cartels have a more efficient system for keeping track of asylum seekers than the U.S. government" — to brutally opportunistic.
For example, the Trump administration invoked a public health power, Title 42, to not just "shut down the border to virtually all migrants" but also expel asylum-seekers who made it into the country with zero due process, Oliver said. Stephen Miller, Trump's immigration architect, reportedly tried to use this public health tool twice last year alone before Trump forced the CDC to invoke it during the COVID-19 pandemic. "And you can kind of see why this appeals so much to Miller, because invoking Title 42 has basically created a shadow deportation system that moves quickly and is accountable to no one," he said, and they've used it to summarily expel nearly 200,000 people since March.
The Trump administration "has effectively taken an asylum system that was already imperfect and shattered it," Oliver said, and "they're now trying to make this damage permanent." There's one thing people can do, he added, and while his report is likely upsetting for anyone who cares about humans (and sprinkled with NSFW expletives), Oliver does end with a dark joke. Peter Weber