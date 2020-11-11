Biden's inauguration team is worried Trump supporters will try to turn it into a 'MAGA rally'

The planning for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration was always going to be difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic, but those involved with the preparations are also anticipating extra hurdles from President Trump and his supporters, The Daily Beast reports.

The expectation is that Biden will continue to adhere to his personal policy of putting health and safety first, so there likely will be an effort to scale back the crowd-size and keep people away from the National Mall, even if the post-election celebrations in Washington, D.C., indicate that will be a difficult task, per The Daily Beast. But if Biden supporters do heed that advice, it could leave more room for protesters to swoop in and fill their spot.

"What do you do if [Biden's] people don't show up and [Trump's] do?," asked one official involved with the planning. "They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president ... I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a s---show as possible." Read more at The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell