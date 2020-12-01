CDC advisory panel recommends long-term care residents, health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine first

Should the Food and Drug Administration approve any COVID-19 vaccines, a possibility that is growing nearer and more likely, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will advise health care workers and long-term facility residents receive the vaccinations first.

The decision was reached The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is advising the CDC on vaccine distribution practices, voted 13-1 in favor of a motion elevating the two groups to the front of the line.

The lone hold out among the panelists, Dr. Helen Kiepp Talbot, clarified that she has no reservations about health care workers receiving the vaccines, but she is concerned that there is not enough data on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine candidates nearing approval in older adults, who more likely to live in long-term care facilities. Tim O'Donnell