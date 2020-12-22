See More Speed Reads
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

2:07 p.m.
Henry McMaster.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday, per The Post and Courier.

The diagnosis comes just a few days after his wife, Peggy McMaster, received positive results on a routine coronavirus test. She remains asymptomatic, while McMaster reportedly has mild symptoms, including fatigue and a cough, though the Post and Courier notes the 73-year-old governor — whose age puts him in a high-risk category — is receiving an antibody therapy at a medical facility in an outpatient setting.

Because of his wife's positive test, McMaster had already been quarantining at home since last week. His office said it's unclear where the couple contracted the virus. Read more at The Post and Courier. Tim O'Donnell

Justice Department sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisis

2:36 p.m.
Walmart.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Walmart, claiming lax oversight in its pharmacies helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

In one of the Trump administration's last shots at big-name facilitators of opioid abuse across the U.S., the DOJ alleged Walmart understaffed its pharmacies to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reports. In turn, overworked pharmacy staffers didn't catch invalid or otherwise problematic opioid prescriptions they shouldn't have filled, the suit alleges.

While big pharmaceutical companies pressured doctors to dole out painkillers and controlled substances, pharmacies are expected to refuse to fill questionable prescriptions. But understaffing allegedly made this impossible in Walmart's more than 5,000 pharmacies. And as Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney in Colorado, put it, "Walmart's pharmacies ordered opioids in a way that went essentially unmonitored and unregulated," violating the Controlled Substances Act as early as mid-2013.

Walmart had been expecting these charges, and sought to fend them off preemptively with its own lawsuit against the Justice Department in October. Walmart blamed the DOJ's alleged lack of oversight for fueling the opioid epidemic, and sought a reprieve from a judge from any future DOJ lawsuit.

The Trump DOJ had previously settled a massive lawsuit with OxyContin maker Perdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people have died from opioid overdoses over the past 20 years. While those numbers have decreased over the past few years, experts give the administration's handling of the crisis mixed reviews. Kathryn Krawczyk

Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins apologizes for 'irresponsible and immature' mask-less partying

1:50 p.m.
Dwayne Haskins
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has apologized and reportedly been disciplined after stirring outrage for partying without a mask.

Haskins released an apology Tuesday after photos showed him partying without wearing a mask following Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, The Washington Post and The Associated Press report. He has since made his Twitter account private.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins tweeted. "I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

The Washington Football Team has disciplined Haskins, the Post reports, though it reportedly wasn't clear whether that came in the form of a fine or a suspension. AP reports the team is "aware of the situation and said it's handling it internally." Haskins was already fined in October for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins also said he was sorry for "creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push," vowing to "learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward." Brendan Morrow

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla selected to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

1:36 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Tuesday that he has selected California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) to fill the U.S. Senate seat left open by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Padilla will serve out the two remaining years of Harris' term after she's sworn in as vice president in January.

Newsom heaped praise on Padilla, a former Los Angeles city council member and state senator, in his announcement. "Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts, and grit, California is getting a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C.," he said.

Padilla emerged as the frontrunner for the spot recently, especially after President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as his administration's health and human services secretary, The Sacramento Bee notes. He'll be the first Latino from California, where Latinos make up 40 percent of the population, to serve in the U.S. Senate. Read more at The Sacramento Bee. Tim O'Donnell

Biden team says it won't be able to immediately reverse Trump's immigration policies

1:00 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is likely to break his central campaign promise around immigration.

In an interview with Spanish Wire Service EFE, incoming Biden advisers Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan backtracked from pledges to quickly dismantle President Trump's immigration system, The Washington Post reports. While domestic policy adviser Rice said Biden will eventually implement executive orders to ease up on immigration enforcement and begin accepting asylum seekers again, they'll "need time" to do so.

Trump implemented dozens of harsh immigration policies throughout his presidency, including drastically cutting refugee admissions and, recently, using a CDC rule to rapidly expel migrants amid the pandemic. Biden promised to reverse many of those rules, but because they had atrophied America's immigration infrastructure, experts noted Biden would need time to rebuild the system before ending Trump's agenda.

Rice acknowledged that reality in her interview, saying "migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the [southern border] region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not." Rice added that "it will take months to develop the capacity that we will need to reopen fully." Among the rules that won't immediately be reversed are the pandemic rule and Trump's Migration Policy Protocols, which force migrants crossing the border to stay in Mexico, often in dangerous border camps, as they await immigration court hearings.

The statements from Biden's team come in contrast to what he promised throughout his 2020 campaign. Biden pledged to "address the Trump-created humanitarian crisis on our border" starting "day one" of his presidency, including by ending the practice of "deny[ing] asylum to people fleeing persecution and violence." Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

BioNTech chief: 'Highly likely' COVID-19 vaccine will hold up against UK coronavirus mutation

11:50 a.m.
Ugur Sahin.
BioNTech/AFP via Getty Images

BioNTech's chief executive Ugur Sahin told reporters Tuesday it is "highly likely" his company's COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed alongside Pfizer and has been rolled out in several countries including the United States, will hold up against the new coronavirus variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Scientists have many questions about the new strain, which appears to be more transmissible, including how it affects vaccine efficacy. Per Reuters, Sahin said he'll need another two weeks of study and data collection to determine whether the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will remain effective, but he is confident the mutations won't be enough to evade the immune response it induces. "The vaccine contains more than 1,270, and only nine of them are changed (in the mutant virus)," Sahin said. "That means 99 percent of the protein is still the same."

Even if an adjustment is required, the mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would theoretically allow the companies to "engineer a vaccine which completely mimics the new mutation," Sahin said. In that hypothetical scenario it could take just six weeks to produce a new version of the vaccine, though Sahin noted regulators would have to re-evaluate things at that point. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine, tells Americans he has 'extreme confidence' in it

11:14 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the latest official to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on live television as a "symbol to the rest of the country."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday publicly received a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, as did Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and numerous frontline health care workers.

The nation's top infectious disease expert moments before receiving the shot said it was important for him to do so not only because he regularly sees patients but also to show his confidence in the vaccine.

"As important, or more important, is as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated, so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic," Fauci said.

Azar also assured Americans before receiving the vaccine that "I made it a personal priority to ensure that we were not cutting any corners" in its development, while Collins said that "rigorous scientific analysis" has shown that the vaccine is safe and effective.

These officials received the first shot of the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose, after President-elect Joe Biden also received a dose on live TV on Monday, telling Americans that "there's nothing to worry about" and they should get vaccinated as soon as they can. Days earlier, Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine publicly as well, saying, "History will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic." Brendan Morrow

Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million

10:23 a.m.
Dan Snyder
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team reportedly paid $1.6 million in a confidential settlement after a woman accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct.

The team reportedly paid this settlement in 2009 following an alleged incident on Snyder’s private plane, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post cited a copy of the agreement, and court records reportedly showed that Snyder's business partners referred to a "serious accusation of sexual misconduct."

The agreement reportedly did not provide details of the misconduct allegation, nor did Snyder admit wrongdoing, but it said that a female employee who was later fired made "certain allegations" in April 2009, according to the Post. The woman who made the claims did not respond to the Post's request for comment.

The New York Times previously reported that "two investigations conducted in 2009, one by the team and another by an outside law firm hired by the team, said they were unable to substantiate" a woman's allegation "that Snyder had accosted her in April 2009 on a flight to Washington from Las Vegas" and that the team paid a settlement "to avoid any potential negative publicity if the woman sued Snyder." According to the Post, attorneys for the team's minority owners described the Times' characterization as a "self-serving and one-sided framing of a serious accusation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Snyder."

This comes amid an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team after women came forward with allegations that they experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, and the Post previously reported that this probe uncovered a confidential settlement. According to the Post, the "team's lawyers are fighting in federal court to keep" it "under wraps." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

