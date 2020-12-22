South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

-
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-192:07 p.m.
-
Justice Department sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisis2:36 p.m.
-
Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins apologizes for 'irresponsible and immature' mask-less partying1:50 p.m.
-
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla selected to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat1:36 p.m.
-
Biden team says it won't be able to immediately reverse Trump's immigration policies1:00 p.m.
-
BioNTech chief: 'Highly likely' COVID-19 vaccine will hold up against UK coronavirus mutation11:50 a.m.
-
Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine, tells Americans he has 'extreme confidence' in it11:14 a.m.
-
Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million10:23 a.m.
2:07 p.m.
2:36 p.m.
Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins apologizes for 'irresponsible and immature' mask-less partying
1:50 p.m.
1:36 p.m.
1:00 p.m.
11:50 a.m.
11:14 a.m.
Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million
10:23 a.m.