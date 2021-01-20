Watch Clinton, Bush, Obama arrive at Biden inauguration

President Trump departed Washington, D.C., before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, but three of the other four living presidents and first ladies have gathered on stage to support their latest successor. Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, and Barack and Michelle Obama were all introduced ahead of the ceremony.

Former Pres. Bill Clinton and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden. https://t.co/WegAJRvMdn pic.twitter.com/ZFkAlx9icr — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021

Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush arrive to take their seats at the U.S Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.https://t.co/UAlbBuSLTS #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/RcyLmk1o3l — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2021

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are introduced ahead of incoming President Joe Biden's swearing in at the US Capitol https://t.co/bpxEa1gj8c pic.twitter.com/btxreVMLE0 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2021

It's customary for former presidents to attend the inauguration — the Clintons, Bushes, and Obamas were all at Trump's ceremony in 2017 — though Biden's event comes amid a pandemic and security concerns following the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Still, they were all on board.

Former President Jimmy Carter, meanwhile, decided not to attend, marking the first time he's missed a ceremony since he was sworn in in 1977. Of course, it's quite safe to assume the 96-year-old Carter is not snubbing Biden, but rather staying home for health and safety reasons, as he has through much of the pandemic, per ABC News. Tim O'Donnell