GOP's Adam Kinzinger says Kevin McCarthy dismissed his warnings about potential Jan. 6 violence

10:58 a.m.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Monday that he tried and failed to warn his Republican colleagues about politically-inspired violence ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A few days before Jan. 6, Kinzinger tweeted, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during a conference call that Republican rhetoric, including McCarthy's own, about the presidential election and former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of fraud would have violent consequences. But McCarthy, Kinzinger, said, quickly dismissed his concerns and rushed to the next question, acknowledging Kinzinger's words with only a simple, "ok, Adam."

Kinzinger has criticized his colleagues for not reckoning with the Capitol riot, and on Sunday likened the GOP to the Titanic. Tim O'Donnell

Tom Cruise performed the 'single most dangerous' stunt of his career for Mission: Impossible 7

12:19 p.m.

Is Tom Cruise trying to get himself horribly injured while making the Mission: Impossible franchise?

You'd be forgiven for wondering that as the actor continues to perform increasingly insane stunts for the action series, and he spoke with Empire about what the magazine described as "the single most dangerous thing he'd ever done": riding a motorcycle off a cliff for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” Cruise told Empire. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Cruise also told Empire he had a sense of relief to actually be filming the stunt after production on the movie had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All those emotions were going through my mind," he said. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

Dubbing this Cruise's most dangerous stunt ever is no small claim given this is the same series for which he filmed a heart-stopping sequence on the tallest building in the world. Based on Cruise's leaked rant about pandemic protocols, though, trying to keep the Mission: Impossible set free of COVID-19 cases may have been the actor's most impossible mission of all. Brendan Morrow

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to debut mental health documentary with Glenn Close and Lady Gaga

10:41 a.m.
Prince Harry
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their bombshell interview with a brand new streaming documentary.

Apple TV+ will debut "The Me You Can't See," a multi-part documentary produced by Winfrey and Harry, on May 21, the streamer announced Monday. The two will "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," Apple said. The documentary is set to feature celebrity guest participants, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," Harry said. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

This documentary comes after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Winfrey for a bombshell interview in March, during which the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. Later that month, Harry announced a new gig at the mental health startup BetterUp Inc. as its "chief impact officer." Harry said at the time, "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help." Brendan Morrow

Newsmax guest calls out network for 'lying to its own viewers' live on Newsmax

9:57 a.m.

Live from Newsmax, it's ... a call-out!

David Litt, former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, called out Newsmax on Monday for pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election — while live on Newsmax. He unexpectedly got his dig in during a segment where he was asked to talk about Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," Litt said. "And that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV. For example, in 2020, Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers, and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit."

In April, Newsmax apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems about its false claims about the 2020 presidential election and reportedly settled a defamation lawsuit.

"So actually, I just need to check in," Litt said on Newsmax. "Are you still telling that lie, or are you telling new lies?"

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty was clearly caught off-guard, asking Litt, "Do you want to talk about something completely non-related and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic, or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?" The answer was evidently the former, as Litt continuously pivoted away from SNL to instead slam Newsmax, eventually getting dropped from the air after asking, "Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?"

It's not often you see what's essentially a prank call via a live cable news guest, but check out the moment below. Brendan Morrow

Mitch McConnell raises ceiling for GOP's infrastructure compromise

9:40 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is showing signs that he's willing to compromise — at least a little bit — on President Biden's infrastructure proposal.

During an interview that aired Sunday on Kentucky Educational Television, McConnell said most Republican senators think the "proper price tag" for an infrastructure bill is somewhere between $600 billion and $800 billion. That's still nowhere near Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, which McConnell maintains isn't focused on actual infrastructure development, but it is higher than the known $568 billion counteroffer from a group of GOP senators sent to the White House last month. And just last week McConnell suggested the $600 billion was the ceiling, rather than the floor, CBS News notes. So while the two sides remain far apart, the debate is still alive. Tim O'Donnell

U.S. vaccinations started dropping during the Johnson & Johnson pause. Did Biden's team mess up?

8:41 a.m.

The U.S. halted use of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on April 13 to study extremely rare cases of serious blood clots in a handful of vaccinated Americans, mostly women under 50, then lifted the stay 10 days later. The U.S. had built up to more than 3.3. million shots per day by April 13, but those numbers started dropping during the Johnson & Johnson pause for all three approved vaccines. The seven-day average is now 2.02 million shots a day, The Washington Post reports.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on CNN Sunday that it was "not at all" a mistake for the Food and Drug Administration to suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, and in fact it helped build confidence in oversight of the vaccines. "Doing the pause was the right thing," he argued.

While most of the world is struggling to get enough vaccine to meet demand, in the U.S., "states asked the federal government this week to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid plummeting demand for the shots, contributing to a growing U.S. stockpile of doses," The Associated Press reports. The slowing vaccination rate in the U.S., combined with more contagious variants, has led public health experts to conclude that vanquishing the coronavirus through herd immunity is now unlikely, in the U.S. — where vaccine hesitancy is high — or the world.

Popular vectors of vaccine misinformation may be feeding hesitancy in some groups, and, The Wall Street Journal notes, "more than four months into the vaccination campaign, many of the people willing to get vaccinated have done so." But there is anecdotal evidence that the Johnson & Johnson halt was "the straw that broke the camel's back" for people already leery of getting vaccinated, as Paul Shelton at health-tech company AdhereHealth told the Journal. On the other hand, some officials involved in the U.S. vaccination effort also say there are groups that will only agree to getting Johnson & Johnson's one-and-done shot.

And there are lots of people still on the fence. "We can sometimes underestimate how thoughtful people can be about their decisions and what can look reactionary can sometimes just be people taking their time and thinking," Kimberly Hood, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health's office of public health, told the Journal. Peter Weber

Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco again after sexual misconduct allegations

7:44 a.m.
James Franco and Seth Rogen
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it comes to Seth Rogen's working relationship with James Franco, this may be the end.

Rogen in an interview with The Sunday Times said he doesn't currently have plans to work with Franco, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said, per Entertainment Weekly.

Rogen also expressed regret over a joke he told on Saturday Night Live in 2014 about pranking Franco by posing as a "way young" girl on Instagram, referencing a real incident, and he looked back at a 2018 interview where he said he would continue working with Franco despite the allegations. "The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," Rogen said.

Franco was accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior by five women in the Los Angeles Times in 2018. In 2019, he was sued by two former students of the acting school he founded, who alleged he and his partners "engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects." Franco has denied the allegations; the lawsuit was settled earlier this year.

Rogen and Franco have worked together on a number of films from 2008's Pineapple Express to 2017's The Disaster Artist. Asked in a 2018 interview with Vulture about the allegations, Rogen said he would still work with Franco, while adding, "The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this." Rogen now tells the Sunday Times, though, that the allegations have "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic." Brendan Morrow

Watch Uzbekistan's military leaders muddle through the national anthem with perfect comedic timing

5:44 a.m.

Sunday was Mother's Day in the U.S., but Uzbekistan celebrated its annual Day of Remembrance and Honor, marking the former Soviet republic's contribution to the victory over fascism in World War II. In Sunday's commemorations, as the Russian news site that posted this video noted, "the military could not decide how to pay tribute to the country's anthem — to salute or put a hand to the heart. It looked comical."

Thomas Grove, at The Wall Street Journal's Moscow bureau, compared the clip to "a scene out of Death of Stalin," but it could just as easily be the Marx Brothers. Peter Weber

