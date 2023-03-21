Everything Everywhere All at Once directors are headed to the Star Wars universe

The Daniels are headed from a universe of hot dog fingers to the galaxy far, far away.

Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are working on the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Reporter said it isn't yet known whether they will direct multiple episodes of the show or just one. The news was first reported by One Take News.

This comes after Everything Everywhere All at Once's unprecedented domination at the 2023 Oscars, where it won seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Skeleton Crew reportedly began shooting last year and wrapped by January 2023, so the Daniels would have already filmed their episode or episodes prior to the Oscars.

Still, this will be the Daniels' biggest venture yet into franchise filmmaking, though Kwan previously directed an episode of the FX superhero series Legion. Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law and tells the story of a "group of kids who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy." It has been compared to Stranger Things. Should the Skeleton Crew directing gig go well, it's possible the Daniels could be considered to direct a Star Wars feature in the future. After all, Taika Waititi helmed an episode of The Mandalorian before being tapped to direct an upcoming Star Wars movie, which he may also have a role in.

For now, the Daniels have not confirmed what their feature film follow-up to Everything Everywhere will be. But it's safe to say movie fans are watching their career with great interest.