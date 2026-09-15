Why Sydney Sweeney’s betting ad has angered female athletes

The actor’s raunchy advert for sports gambling app Novig has sparked outrage

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Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet
Sweeney has been accused of demeaning and sexualising women’s sport
(Image credit: Images Press Agency / Alamy)

Sydney Sweeney is facing blowback for yet another controversial advert. Following a “great jeans” campaign for denim brand American Eagle that was accused of flirting with eugenics, the latest offender is an ad for sports betting app, Novig. The clip shows the “Euphoria” actor posing semi-nude with various pieces of sporting equipment, including a carefully positioned pair of footballs, as she suggestively tells the audience it’s all “just sport”.

Female athletes are leading a backlash to the advert, accusing Sweeney of demeaning and sexualising women’s sports. “I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this,” four-time Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus wrote on Instagram.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.