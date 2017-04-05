Joe Scarborough rips President Trump for blaming Syrian chemical weapon attack on Obama

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had some tough words for President Trump on Wednesday when they opened their show with the news of Tuesday's horrific chemical weapon attack in Syria.
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blamed the attack on former President Barack Obama, saying the strike was "a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution." Scarborough took issue with that immediately. "[Trump's] carping at the past president's failures is unbecoming," said Scarborough. "You're criticizing Barack Obama for what he did not do in 2012? What are you doing to do five years later? Now you're the president of the United States."
Scarborough added: "One thing that Donald Trump can't do, if we're going to get anything done, is to blame Barack Obama. That does us no good today than Barack Obama and his administration blaming George W. Bush. You've got to look forward and you've got to give us solutions."
"By the way," Scarborough concluded, "if you're a policymaker, 'it's hard' is no longer an accepted answer on Morning Joe. Come with solutions or don't come at all." Jeva Lange
This Democratic senator has spent more than 14 hours on the Senate floor protesting Neil Gorsuch
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) has spent 14 hours holding the floor of the Senate in protest of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — and he's still going. "The majority team in this chamber decided to steal a Supreme Court seat," Merkley said when he began speaking on Tuesday night. "Again, such a theft never, ever has happened in the history of our nation."
Merkley isn't technically filibustering Gorsuch's nomination, because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already filed for a move to vote, triggering a 30-hour debate period. At the end of the period, Republicans are expected to change the Senate rules to discontinue the filibuster, since they do not have the 60 votes required to reach cloture.
Merkley, then, is technically "just making a very long speech," Josh Billinson of Independent Journal Review writes.
So far, Merkley has read from speeches and documents, including a letter by Coretta Scott King, and slammed Gorsuch's record on sexual discrimination cases. Merkley has not eaten or sat down since he began talking, with his staff citing his Ironman triathlon finishes in 2013 and 2016 as proof of his seemingly inhumane endurance, Vox reports.
NBC News' Frank Thorp reports "if Merkley's still going at 9:30 a.m., the Senate will adjourn and start a new day, when leaders will speak." Merkley began speaking at 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday and can be watched live below. Jeva Lange
Amazon will break into livestreaming this fall with a $50 million deal with the NFL, Recode reports. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to livestream 10 Thursday Night Football games, following a similar deal between the NFL and Twitter last year. CBS and NBC will broadcast five games each, and Amazon will stream their coverage and ads. Verizon subscribers will also be able to stream the Thursday games.
Twitter expressed interest in carrying the games again in 2017, as had Facebook and YouTube, but Amazon ultimately won out. "For us, this is about starting to bring live sports to our Prime members all around the world," said Amazon's head of business development and entertainment, Jeff Blackburn. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration really does not want a Chinese company to buy the Westinghouse nuclear business
The Trump administration is reportedly plotting to head off Chinese investors' likely attempts to buy the bankrupt Westinghouse Electric Co. from parent company Toshiba Corp. in order to protect its nuclear secrets, Bloomberg reports.
Half of the more than 430 nuclear power stations around the world use Westinghouse technology; the company is responsible for building and maintaining reactors in the United States. Westinghouse has long been a target of Chinese espionage, most recently when the China General Nuclear Power Corp. was indicted in 2016 for conspiring to steal restricted technology.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reportedly discussed plans to prevent the sale of Westinghouse to a company with ties to the Chinese government. "The government might block a sale to a Chinese buyer; encourage an alternative bid from U.S. or friendly foreign investors; or the government might invest in the company directly in return for an equity stake, akin to the Obama administration bailout of U.S. automakers," Bloomberg writes.
"Do we want that maintenance to be done by the Chinese? There are some bona fide national security issues to giving the Chinese that kind of access to our power grid backbone," explained former U.S. Navy Commander Kirk Lippold on Tuesday. Westinghouse is expected to arise in conversation between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when the pair meet at Mar-a-Lago later this week. Jeva Lange
For the first time since Gallup started asking about general approval or disapproval of the Affordable Care Act in November 2012, the 2010 health-care overhaul is viewed favorably by a majority of Americans, Gallup reported Tuesday. And the 55 percent approval number is all the more dramatic because just five months ago, only 42 percent of Americans approved of ObamaCare, versus 53 percent who disapproved.
The rise in approval comes from Democrats, Republicans, and especially independents, whose approval rose 17 points since President Trump's election, to 57 percent from 40 percent. So what changed in five months? "Trump vehemently attacked the Affordable Care Act during his presidential campaign — and in the days immediately following his election, the public appeared to agree with him," Gallup said. "However, in the five months since, as Republicans' efforts to replace the law with one of their own have failed to get off the ground, enough Americans have changed their minds about the ACA to create a majority favoring it for the first time."
Trump and House Republicans have started meeting again this week to try and reach agreement on their ObamaCare replacement bill, which House leaders pulled from an imminent vote when it became clear it would fail. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Tuesday, a 63 percent majority thinks it's a "good thing" that the bill, the American Health Care Act, crashed. Almost half of those people said it's good because the ACHA did not fully repeal ObamaCare, but 75 percent of respondents — including majorities of every group polled — said that given the choice, Trump and the GOP should try to make ObamaCare work rather than make it fail, as Trump has threatened to do.
The Kaiser Family Foundation found opinions about ObamaCare split evenly, with 46 percent in favor and opposed, and there's a pretty broad consensus on who is responsible for the Affordable Care Act going forward: A 61 percent majority say Trump and the GOP are responsible for any problems with the law, while 31 percent say former President Barack Obama and his party still own ObamaCare. You can find more results at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Peter Weber
Officials in St. Petersburg, Russia, have arrested six men with alleged ties to the Islamic State and Al-Nusra on charges of abetting terrorism, The Moscow Times reports. Wednesday's arrests follow a deadly metro bombing in the city Monday that left 14 dead and more than 40 people wounded.
On Tuesday, Russia and Kyrgyzstan's security services identified a 22-year-old Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen as the suspect for the metro attack. Russia's Investigative Committee said that there is no link between the six men they arrested Wednesday and Monday's terrorist attack, but that they are in the process of "check[ing] all channels and contacts."
The Moscow Times adds that "the men, who are described as migrant workers from Central Asia, are suspected of attempting to recruit other Central Asian migrants in St. Petersburg to join terrorist groups." The suspects are believed to have been working for ISIS and Al-Nusra in St. Petersburg since November 2015. The city is home to a large diaspora from Central Asia. Jeva Lange
Judge Neil Gorsuch borrowed heavily for sections of published book, articles. But did he plagiarize?
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed to formally start debate on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, starting the clock on a major showdown about Senate minority rights and institutional traditions. The Senate will start holding votes on Thursday, likely ending with Republicans using the "nuclear option" to end filibusters and overcome Democratic resistance. On Tuesday night, Politico reported that in a 2006 book and earlier academic articles, Gorsuch had "copied the structure and language used by several authors and failed to cite source material," throwing a last-minute charge of plagiarism into the bitter partisan battle.
The White House said there was nothing improper in Gorsuch's work, sending Politico quotes from a handful of scholars who have worked with Gorsuch or overseen his writing. "This false attack has been strongly refuted by highly regarded academic experts, including those who reviewed, professionally examined, and edited Judge Gorsuch's scholarly writings, and even the author of the main piece cited in the false attack," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. But Politico contacted six other experts on academic integrity, and they did not dismiss the similarities.
"Each of the individual incidents constitutes a violation of academic ethics," Rebecca Moore Howard, a Syracuse University professor, told Politico. "I've never seen a college plagiarism code that this would not be in violation of." She described what Gorsuch did as "heavy patchwriting," or copying another author's work but changing a few words, and hiding his sources, "which gives the appearance of a very deliberate method. I would certainly call it plagiarism." Elizabeth Berenguer, an associate professor of law at Campbell Law School, agreed that this looked like plagiarism, but New York University Law professor Christopher Sprigman said that Gorsuch's borrowing did not appear "mendacious" but rather "sloppy" and maybe "a little bit risky."
You can read more and compare Gorsuch's questionable passages to the apparent source at Politico. Peter Weber
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and big supporter of President Trump, had met with a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a backchannel conduit between Trump and the Kremlin. "Why does Donald Trump need a backchannel to Moscow?" Stephen Colbert asked on Tuesday's Late Show. "If he wants to communicate with Putin, just email the DNC, or maybe a little pillow talk with Michael Flynn."
The intermediary, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, reportedly picked the Seychelles islands because of the sun and privacy. "It's right there in their slogan: The Seychelles — Come for the sunshine, stay for the treason," Colbert said. Still, "I gotta say, if you're going to play footsie with Putin, this is doing it right. A tropical location, a shadowy Russian operative, a secret army named Blackwater. They've even given the meeting a cool name: 'The Seychelles encounter.'"
After running through some other Trump-related news, Colbert turned to Trump's decision to donate his first-quarter presidential salary to a war memorial national park. "Trump had already told us he was going to donate his salary," he said, but nobody expected him to have the White House press secretary publicly present a check to the interior secretary and superintendent of the national park.
Colbert noticed two things about the Spicer tableau. First, "what has happened to Sean Spicer?" he asked. "Look how tiny he is. Did they leave him in the dryer too long? This job is really grinding him down, starting from the shins up." The second thing was the amount on the check. Yes, $78,333 seems like a lot of money — until you consider Trump wants to cut $1.5 billion from the National Parks Service. The check covers 5/1000th of 1 percent of the cuts Trump is proposing, which "explains the look on the face of black Jeff Goldblum," he said, indicating the park superintendent. "That is the official face of meeting Sean Spicer. He looks like he thinks the check is going to bounce." Colbert wrapped it up with a short, dark new National Parks PSA. Watch below. Peter Weber