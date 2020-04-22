The daily business briefing: April 22, 2020

Oil prices continue to fall as coronavirus drives down demand

Oil prices continued their unprecedented decline on Tuesday, with the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate to be delivered in June dropping by 43 percent to $11.57. The price then dropped further, hitting $11.29 per barrel early Wednesday. The oil market turmoil dragged down U.S. stocks for a second day on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling by 2.7 percent. U.S. stock index futures rose early Wednesday, suggesting a rebound. On Monday, the price of a barrel for May delivery fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning people were paying buyers to take oil off their hands as plummeting demand due to coronavirus shutdowns caused storage facilities to fill up. The June contracts are considered a more accurate indication of the real current price for oil. [The Associated Press]