David Hockney obituary: titan of British art who never stopped seeing

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David Hockney poses in front of his painting &quot;The Arrival Of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011&quot;
Hockney, seen in 2017 posing in front of his painting “The Arrival Of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011” at the Pompidou Centre in Paris
(Image credit: Aurelien Meunier / Stringer / Getty Images)

David Hockney, who has died aged 88, was widely considered to have been Britain’s greatest living artist, said The Daily Telegraph. Instantly recognisable, with his bleached-blond hair, round glasses, impish smile and “ever-smouldering cigarette”, he was for decades a subject of fascination to the world’s media, as Picasso had been a generation earlier. And just as Picasso once commented that he never produced a painting as a work of art – it was all research – Hockney was a man of restless curiosity, who for more than 60 years never stopped the process of experimentation and reinvention.

What drove him was an intense need to understand “the way the world works, how the eye sees it and how the brush sets it down”, said Laura Freeman in The Times. “What happens when raindrops strike still water? Or a body breaks the surface of a swimming pool? How do you capture a glass of water, transparency on transparency, or shafts of sunlight on a polished parquet floor?”

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