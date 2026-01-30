Honda Prelude: a ‘handsome’ and ‘elegant’ two-door coupé
While a ‘little pricey’, the car offers ‘plush’ trim and a bespoke sound system
Finally, a new car that isn’t an SUV. The Honda Prelude is a “quietly rewarding” and “elegant” two-door coupé, said Car Magazine.
Officially named the Prelude e:HEV, it’s only available in hybrid form, and pairs a 2.0-litre engine with two electric motors for 181bhp. It takes 8.2secs to get from 0-62mph, but it is agile and has “clean, consistent steering”. In sum, this is a hybrid that wants you to feel good, “not just save fuel”.
The “handsome” Prelude has the same hybrid system as the Civic, but “with a trick up its sleeve” – eight simulated gears that are accompanied by a fairly convincing fake soundtrack, said Autocar. The car rides and handles like the Civic Type R, but “better”, with quick steering and excellent brake-feel. It’s a little pricey – “£41k is BMW money” – but it’s “quietly sporting and satisfying all the same”.
There are two appealing interior colour schemes to choose from: white and blue, or black and blue. The trim feels “plush”, and a “bespoke Bose sound system adds a premium edge”, said Top Gear. The driver and passenger seats aren’t the same – the driver gets “taller, stronger side bolsters” – but be warned: the rear seats are for “smaller folk” only. The “perfect date car”, it has “subtly cool good looks”.
