Honda Prelude: a ‘handsome’ and ‘elegant’ two-door coupé

Honda Prelude
The new Honda Prelude is only available in hybrid form
Finally, a new car that isn’t an SUV. The Honda Prelude is a “quietly rewarding” and “elegant” two-door coupé, said Car Magazine.

Officially named the Prelude e:HEV, it’s only available in hybrid form, and pairs a 2.0-litre engine with two electric motors for 181bhp. It takes 8.2secs to get from 0-62mph, but it is agile and has “clean, consistent steering”. In sum, this is a hybrid that wants you to feel good, “not just save fuel”.

