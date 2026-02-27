Properties of the week: houses with splendid roof terraces

London: Thornhill Road, Islington N1

(Image credit: Savills)

This charming building with a Victorian shopfront has been converted by architects into a house with a private roof terrace. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, study. £1.95 million; Savills.

Devon: The Oyster House, Newton Ferrers

(Image credit: Lushcombe Maye)

A handsome property with fine rooftop views. 4 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, study, workshop, garage. £1.25 million; Luscombe Maye.

London: Hilary Mews, London Bridge SE1

(Image credit: Dexters)

Modern townhouse with a private roof terrace that offers farreaching views over the City of London skyline. The property is in an exceptional location close to Borough Market and the South Bank. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, study. £1.7 million; Dexters.

London: Fransfield Grove, Sydenham SE26

(Image credit: Stanfords)

Striking former warehouse, built in the 1870s, that has been converted into a distinctive modern residence with a large private roof terrace. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep. £675,000; Stanfords.

London: Pattern House, Clerkenwell EC1

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Duplex in a converted 1920s warehouse, with a communal rooftop boasting 360-degree views that stretch as far as St Paul’s Cathedral. 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, lift, parking. £1.8 million; The Modern House.

Cumbria: Linethwaite Hall, St Bees

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Commanding country house dating back to 1720, with the benefit of a paved rooftop garden. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained wing, garden, parking. £1.2 million; Finest Properties.

Devon: Flete House, Ermington

(Image credit: Luscombe Maye)

An elegant first-floor flat (for over 55s only), with a private roof garden, in a Grade I mansion. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, grand communal spaces, 12 acres, parking. £450,000; Luscombe Maye.

Perthshire: The Control Tower, Clathymore

(Image credit: Savills)

This converted Second World War control tower is set in approx. 1.5 acres. 4 beds, 4 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, recep, sun room, garden, gym, garage, outbuilding. OIEO £1.65 million; Savills.