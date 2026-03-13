Properties of the week: London mews houses
Featuring homes in Notting Hill, Kensington and Paddington
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Paddington: Hyde Park Gardens Mews W2
An elegant and secluded house in arguably the most sought-after mews on the Hyde Park estate, only a short walk to the Royal Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, parking. £3.25 million; Savills.
Notting Hill: Pembridge Mews W11
A pretty house in a tranquil cobbled mews close to Notting Hill and Westbourne Grove. Currently two of the rooms in the property are inter-connected, being used as a large principal suite, with French doors that open onto a wide roof terrace. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £1.9 million; Winkworth.
St John’s Wood: Northwick Close NW8
A handsome house with a decked roof terrace and potential for an extra floor (planning permission needed). 3 beds, 2 baths, open plan kitchen/living room, patio, garage. £1.799 million; Knight Frank.Article continues below
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South Kensington: Stanhope Mews East SW7
This striking “upside-down” house has bifold doors from the living room onto a generous terrace. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room. £1.4 million; Hamptons.
Paddington: Bathurst Mews W2
This delightful house – with French doors opening onto the cobbled mews – is in an enviable location. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room. £1.7 million; Lurot Brand.
Notting Hill: Ruston Mews W11
An attractive contemporary house set within a quiet gated enclave in the heart of Notting Hill. The property features bi-folding doors opening onto a decked terrace. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, office, open-plan kitchen/ living room. £1.45 million; Knight Frank.
Notting Hill: St Luke’s Mews W11
A beautifully designed house with luxurious interiors, ideal for entertaining. Main suite with terrace, 2 further beds, 2 showers, utility, kitchen/living room, garage, parking. £2.15 million; Knight Frank.
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Kensington: Queen’s Gate Mews SW7
A charming house (it also occupies some of the mansion block to the rear) close to Kensington Gardens, the Royal Albert Hall and the V&A Museum. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep. £1.75 million; Lurot Brand.
Tottenham: Tamarind Mews N18
A striking house designed by the architects Stolon Studio, with a private walled garden close to the River Lea footpath. 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room, garden. £500,000; The Modern House.