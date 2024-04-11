Four Seasons Megève: a 'secluded' mountain retreat with plenty to explore

There is ample opportunity to hike, eat, play and relax at this Alpine resort

Four Seasons Megève
The Four Seasons Megève opened in December 2017 and has wonderful views over the Mont d'Arbois region
(Image credit: Four Seasons Megève)
By Natasha Langan
published

Alpine ski resorts were set for a bumper season late last autumn when snow arrived nice and early. Yet the Four Seasons Megève hotel is ideal at any time of year, so you don't have to hope for a covering of the white stuff when booking your stay. 

I was there in the heart of the French Alps at the end of September. Then, only the very top of nearby Mont Blanc was dusted with snow, the slopes were still green with the last of the summer flowers and the distinctive Abondance cattle were happily grazing on the lush grass with their traditional bells ringing out across the valleys.



