Brendan Fraser won't attend the Golden Globes after accusing group's former president of sexual assault

The Brenaissance won't include a stop at the Golden Globes.

Brendan Fraser tells GQ he has no plans to attend next year's Golden Globe Awards, even though he'll likely be nominated for The Whale, after alleging the former president of the awards body groped him.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser said. "No, I will not participate."

Fraser has accused Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of groping him at an HFPA luncheon in 2003. "I felt like there was a ball in my throat," he told GQ in 2018, explaining the alleged assault "made me retreat" and "feel reclusive." Berk denied the allegation. He was later expelled from the HFPA in an unrelated incident after sharing a post labeling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

Fraser told GQ that since making his allegations, he was interviewed as part of an HFPA inquiry, after which the organization wanted him to sign a joint statement affirming Berk "inappropriately touched" him but claiming "it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance." Fraser refused to sign.

This year, Fraser is earning Oscar buzz for his performance in The Whale, a major comeback for the actor that could also earn him a Golden Globe nomination and possibly a win. But even if he's nominated, he told GQ he won't attend the ceremony "because of the history that I have with them," adding, "My mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

The Golden Globes are returning to NBC this year and are scheduled for January. But after the HFPA faced backlash over its lack of diversity, which led the ceremony to be canceled for a year, don't be surprised if Fraser isn't the only star who doesn't show up.