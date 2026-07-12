Britain’s first drug consumption room

The Thistle in Glasgow provides a safe, clean space for users to inject illegal drugs

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John Swinney and ministers visiting The Thistle in Glasgow
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney and ministers visit The Thistle, which opened in January 2025
(Image credit: Jane Barlow / Pool / Getty Images)

The Thistle, which opened as a three-year pilot in Calton in Glasgow in January 2025, allows people to take drugs under the supervision of NHS staff.

Upon arrival, users receive a needle, spoon, swabs and advice on injecting technique – an infrared vein scanner is used to help people locate safe injection sites. There are eight mirrored booths, where they can inject their own drugs – mostly cocaine, heroin or both (“snowballing”). Staff check they haven’t overdosed.

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