Feature

6 historic homes in row houses

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
March 20, 2022

Chicago

House

Courtesy image

Set in the heart of the city's Gold Coast, this six-bedroom greystone is surrounded by high-end shops, restaurants, and historic Chicago architecture. The renovated 1878 home has 11-foot ceilings, rich millwork, French doors, four carved fireplaces, carved staircase, and oversize windows; a chef's kitchen, a breakfast room, and an expansive principal suite; and a lower level with family room, bedroom, bath, and second kitchen.

House

Courtesy image

Outdoor space includes a front garden, a bluestone terrace, a landscaped patio, and a roof deck. $2,499,000. Maria Kernahan, properties East Lincoln Park/Luxury Portfolio International, (847) 877-7100.

Washington, D.C.

House

Courtesy image

This 1888 two-bedroom home stands in a line of other Victorian row houses on a quiet one-way street in Dupont Circle. The home has the original hardwood floors, fireplaces, staircase, and molding; an updated kitchen with deck; dining and living room; a principal bedroom with a wall of windows; and a lower level with living area, kitchen, bath, and laundry-workroom.

House

Courtesy image

The property includes a carriage house with full bath and kitchen-ready plumbing over a two-car garage. $1,599,000. Marin Hagen and Sylvia Bergstrom, Coldwell Banker Realty, (202) 471-5256.

Philadelphia

House

Courtesy image

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom home in Fitler Square has been completely updated. The house features a living-dining room with plank floors and exposed-brick wall; a gourmet kitchen with Thermador built-ins and waterfall-edge island; full-floor main suite with marble bathroom with basket-weave marble floors; and a wet bar made with reclaimed joists.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a patio off the kitchen and a fiberglass roof deck with city views; Schuylkill River and River Park are blocks away. $1,479,000. Julie Russell, Cold-well Banker Realty, (484) 319-1993.

Chicago

House

Courtesy image

This 1889 Lincoln Park Victorian was once owned by McCormick Theological Seminary. The three-bedroom, three-story home features 11-foot ceilings, ornate staircase, living room with original woodwork and fireplace, dining room, sunny kitchen and family room, main suite with fireplace, and lower-level playrooms, storage, and laundry.

House

Courtesy image

Outdoor space includes a greenhouse and roof deck over a two-car garage; the neighborhood offers restaurants, theater, and parks. $1,450,000. Carrie McCormick, properties East Lincoln Park/Luxury Portfolio International, (312) 961-4612.

Hoboken, N.J.

House

Courtesy image

Gut renovated and newly expanded, this 1900 seven-bedroom house has been reconfigured as a legal duplex. The lower unit has three bedrooms, two full baths, a loft-style living room, and private access to the backyard; the upper unit has four bedrooms, two with en suite baths, and an exclusive rooftop deck; both have chef's kitchens and laundry facilities.

House

Courtesy image

The tree-lined street of brownstones is close to shops, restaurants, transit, parks, and the PATH train to Manhattan. $2,499,000. Antonio Visaggio, Coldwell Banker Realty, (917) 494-2822

Philadelphia

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom home is in the Lower Moyamensing neighborhood, known for its historic row houses, factories, and restaurants. Built in 1940 and extensively renovated, the house features solid-wood floors, recessed lighting, and exposed brick; chef's kitchen with Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar; bathroom with art-tiled shower-tub and black-tile floor; and finished basement with new concrete floor, half bath, laundry room, and mechanical room.

House

Courtesy image

Off the kitchen is a private patio. $405,000. Julie Russell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (484) 319-1993.

