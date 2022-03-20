6 historic homes in row houses

Chicago

Set in the heart of the city's Gold Coast, this six-bedroom greystone is surrounded by high-end shops, restaurants, and historic Chicago architecture. The renovated 1878 home has 11-foot ceilings, rich millwork, French doors, four carved fireplaces, carved staircase, and oversize windows; a chef's kitchen, a breakfast room, and an expansive principal suite; and a lower level with family room, bedroom, bath, and second kitchen.

Outdoor space includes a front garden, a bluestone terrace, a landscaped patio, and a roof deck. $2,499,000. Maria Kernahan, properties East Lincoln Park/Luxury Portfolio International, (847) 877-7100.

Washington, D.C.

This 1888 two-bedroom home stands in a line of other Victorian row houses on a quiet one-way street in Dupont Circle. The home has the original hardwood floors, fireplaces, staircase, and molding; an updated kitchen with deck; dining and living room; a principal bedroom with a wall of windows; and a lower level with living area, kitchen, bath, and laundry-workroom.

The property includes a carriage house with full bath and kitchen-ready plumbing over a two-car garage. $1,599,000. Marin Hagen and Sylvia Bergstrom, Coldwell Banker Realty, (202) 471-5256.

Philadelphia

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom home in Fitler Square has been completely updated. The house features a living-dining room with plank floors and exposed-brick wall; a gourmet kitchen with Thermador built-ins and waterfall-edge island; full-floor main suite with marble bathroom with basket-weave marble floors; and a wet bar made with reclaimed joists.

Outside are a patio off the kitchen and a fiberglass roof deck with city views; Schuylkill River and River Park are blocks away. $1,479,000. Julie Russell, Cold-well Banker Realty, (484) 319-1993.

Chicago

This 1889 Lincoln Park Victorian was once owned by McCormick Theological Seminary. The three-bedroom, three-story home features 11-foot ceilings, ornate staircase, living room with original woodwork and fireplace, dining room, sunny kitchen and family room, main suite with fireplace, and lower-level playrooms, storage, and laundry.

Outdoor space includes a greenhouse and roof deck over a two-car garage; the neighborhood offers restaurants, theater, and parks. $1,450,000. Carrie McCormick, properties East Lincoln Park/Luxury Portfolio International, (312) 961-4612.

Hoboken, N.J.

Gut renovated and newly expanded, this 1900 seven-bedroom house has been reconfigured as a legal duplex. The lower unit has three bedrooms, two full baths, a loft-style living room, and private access to the backyard; the upper unit has four bedrooms, two with en suite baths, and an exclusive rooftop deck; both have chef's kitchens and laundry facilities.

The tree-lined street of brownstones is close to shops, restaurants, transit, parks, and the PATH train to Manhattan. $2,499,000. Antonio Visaggio, Coldwell Banker Realty, (917) 494-2822

Philadelphia

This two-bedroom home is in the Lower Moyamensing neighborhood, known for its historic row houses, factories, and restaurants. Built in 1940 and extensively renovated, the house features solid-wood floors, recessed lighting, and exposed brick; chef's kitchen with Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar; bathroom with art-tiled shower-tub and black-tile floor; and finished basement with new concrete floor, half bath, laundry room, and mechanical room.

Off the kitchen is a private patio. $405,000. Julie Russell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (484) 319-1993.

