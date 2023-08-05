6 homey havens in the urban jungle

Chicago, Illinois

Topping the 48-story Pinnacle building, this three-bedroom penthouse has an east-facing balcony, north terrace with putting green, and south terrace with deck, firepit, grill, and dining table, comprising more than 2,000 square feet of private outdoor space. The apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views, three fireplaces, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a bar, and a wine room.

Amenities include the Pinnacle's pool, hot tub, fitness center, and sauna, and the walkable Near North neighborhood. $5,995,000. Jennifer Ames, Engel & Völkers Chicago, (773) 908-3632.

Brooklyn, New York

A patio and 700-square-foot fenced backyard are tucked behind this 1855 triplex in the Greenpoint Historic District. The renovated four-bedroom home also has a covered front porch, plus high ceilings, porcelain and wide-plank wood floors, a wood-paneled kitchen with marble counters, a primary suite with soaker tub, an expansive living room with steps to the patio, and a lower-level family room opening to the turfed yard with its perimeter garden bed.

Parks and the waterfront are walking distance. $4,950,000. Ariel Tavivian, Douglas Elliman, (212) 319-4109.

Washington, D.C.

This 1978 Embassy District townhouse includes a landscaped backyard with a patio, in-ground pool and wisteria-draped pergola. The five-bedroom home features white oak floors, wood-burning fireplaces, gallery-style wall spaces, a floating central staircase, a gourmet kitchen with eat-in peninsula, a sitting room with wraparound windows, a library with built-ins, a dining room with French doors to the pool, and a parlor-floor porch.

Mitchell Park, a D.C. green space with roots in the 18th century, is nearby. $3,950,000. Michael Schaeffer, Coldwell Banker Realty, (202) 491-5910.

Manhattan, New York

The private roof deck of this 1923 Chelsea co-op penthouse has 360-degree views, outdoor shower, gas grill, dining pergola, and garden landscaping with a cascading water feature. The duplex loft has two en suite bedrooms; a main living area with 10-foot ceilings, polished concrete flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows; a kitchen with butler's pantry; and a skylit solarium with fireplace and kitchenette opening to the deck.

Galleries, restaurants, and Union Square are walking distance. $5,600,000. Jeremy V. Stein, Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan, (917) 854-4411.

Venice, California

This 2010 four-bedroom on the Grand Canal has a backyard with a gourmet outdoor kitchen and hot tub and a roof deck with a firepit and views of the city, ocean, and Santa Monica mountains.

The house features an elevator, three fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling sliders to the yard, and three balconies overlooking the canal; rooms include a chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a sauna, and a 12-person theater. Restaurants and shopping are nearby. $5,899,999. Paul Salazar, Hilton & Hyland/Luxury Portfolio International, (310) 387-1976.

Columbus, Ohio

The 180-square-foot balcony of this 1965 Grandview Heights condo has space for dining and sitting, a botanical mural wall, and city skyline views. The top-story, two-bedroom home has travertine floors, gallery lighting, a double-height living room with a wood-burning fireplace and lofted den with kitchenette, a full kitchen with breakfast nook, and a media room with built-ins and a wet bar.

Amenities in the iconic Summit Chase building include a pool, a gym, and concierge services. $459,000. Jan Kanas, Street Sotheby's International Realty, (614) 348-4526.

