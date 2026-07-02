How to spot a rental scam

Rental fraud is on the rise but there are steps you can take to avoid getting caught out

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Property for rent
Rental scams can leave people out of pocket and even without a place to live
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Tenants are being urged to be careful when looking at new properties amid a rise in rental fraud.

Data from Report Fraud shows the annual cost of rental fraud in England, Wales and Northern Ireland “more than doubled” between 2021 and 2025 from £7.2 million to £14.5 million.

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Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 