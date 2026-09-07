Does it ever pay for married couples to file separately?

Filing taxes individually can be favorable in certain circumstances

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Couple sitting on their living room couch together and reviewing financial documents using a calculator and laptop
Consider separate filing if one of you has high medical bills or student loan debt
(Image credit: Photodjo / Getty Images)

When you get married, you might assume your taxes are now a joint venture. But that does not necessarily have to be the case.

Filing jointly tends to be the more popular option among married couples, both because it’s easier and because it can offer more tax benefits, potentially resulting in a lower tax bill. For some spouses, however, filing separately may be the preferable choice.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 