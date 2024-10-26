US election: why can't Kamala Harris close the deal?

For the vice-president to win 'we need less mulling and more action in a do-or-die moment'

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during CNN Presidential Town Hall
It's not clear Harris really knows why she wants to be president, says Maureen Down in The New York Times
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By
published

The Democrats are beginning to panic, said Alex Shephard in The New Republic – and who can blame them? It appears Kamala Harris is incapable of establishing a meaningful lead in this election, no matter what her rival says or does.

Donald Trump is running "an explicitly authoritarian, if not outright fascist, campaign". His speeches have become ever more rambling, and his behaviour downright odd. After one of his meetings was interrupted last week by a medical emergency in the crowd, he abruptly abandoned the question-and-answer format and spent half-an-hour swaying on stage to a playlist of his favourite songs, including "Y.M.C.A." and "Nothing Compares 2 U". Yet despite all this, he's still level-pegging with Harris. On three occasions in this campaign, she has had a boost: when she first became the nominee; when she picked Tim Walz as her running mate; and when she bested Trump in the TV debate. Yet each time the momentum has dissipated. Harris just can't close the deal.

