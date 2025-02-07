Quiz of The Week: 1 - 7 February

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which Central American country has offered to house US inmates in its mega-prison complex?

El Salvador

Honduras

Costa Rica

Nicaragua



2. A second type of H5N1 bird flu has been found in which other animal?

Cows

Horses

Pigs

Sheep



3. Which global football star celebrated his 40th birthday?

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric

Robert Lewandowski



4. Growing amounts of microplastics have been found in which part of the human body?

Heart

Lungs

Brain

Skin



5. Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year at Sunday's Grammy Awards, after how many nominations in the category without a win?

Four

Five

Seven

Nine



6. Which Greek island was hit with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday?

Crete

Milos

Mykonos

Santorini



7. A new BBC drama centres around the sister of which literary figure?

Virginia Woolf

Jane Austen

Emily Bronte

Sylvia Plath



8. The NFL will be removing which phrase from the end zones in preparation for the Super Bowl on Sunday?

"Equality for All"

"In God We Trust"

"No Justice, No Peace"

"End Racism"



9. A rise in sales of what item has been attributed to the big-screen return of Bridget Jones?

Cigarettes

Granny knickers

Chardonnay

Turkey curry



10. Which country's government was forced to deny rumours it was planning to ban cats?

Scotland

Iceland

Spain

Ireland

1. El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele made the surprise offer on Monday, suggesting that El Salvador's infamous Cecot prison could be used to house US inmates. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the proposal – the constitutionality of which is dubious – was "extraordinary". For his part, Donald Trump said he would accept "in a heartbeat" if the relevant legalities could be resolved.

2. Cows

The US Department of Agriculture reported a second strain of H5N1 bird flu, D1.1, has infected dairy herds in Nevada, suggesting that cattle are more susceptible to the avian virus than previously believed. While human risk remains low, most of the 67 people diagnosed with bird flu in the US had worked with dairy or cattle.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Now playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo is still the highest-paid football player in the world (at a reported £3 million a week) as he enters his fifth decade. He may be over the hill for a professional, but he's far from out of the game. There is speculation he may make the cut for Portugal's World Cup squad next year.

4. Brain

A study published in Nature Medicine found a 50% increase in microplastics in autopsied brain samples from 52 individuals between 2016 and 2024. Liver and kidney samples from the same patients showed only a slight increase in the small amounts of microplastics.

5. Five

Beyoncé was already the most successful artist in Grammys history, but the Album of the Year gong had continually eluded her grasp – until last weekend's ceremony, when she finally scooped the prize for "Cowboy Carter". The win ends her unlucky streak of being the female artist with the most nominations without a win in the category.

6. Santorini

The popular tourist destination has been shaken by more than 200 tremors, prompting over 6,000 residents to evacuate since the quakes first began last week. As of Thursday, the Greek Civil Protection Ministry has declared a state of emergency on the island.

7. Jane Austen

The four-part drama "Miss Austen" follows Cassandra Austen, who made it her life's work to protect her sister Jane's legacy following her premature death at the age of 41. Unfortunately for future Austenites, that included perpetrating what has been called "the greatest act of literary vandalism in history" – destroying hundreds of Jane's letters.

8. "End Racism"

The NFL will replace the "End Racism" phrase with "Choose Love" on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming Super Bowl. Additionally, Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting president to attend the event. The league said the decision to switch the message is not related to Trump attending the game.

9. Chardonnay

According to data from upmarket British retailer Waitrose, several brands of chardonnay have been enjoying a bump in sales ahead of the return of Renee Zellweger's beloved everywoman in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy". Searches for recipes for leek and potato soup and turkey curry – both plot points in the first movie in the franchise – have also seen a spike.

10. Scotland

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney denied rumours about a potential cat ban after a report claimed the pets were a threat to local wildlife. The report proposed "containment" measures to minimise the issue, triggering a backlash from the public.