Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 May

1. Which Kurdish insurgent group, active in Turkey for 40 years, has announced it is disbanding?

YPG

PKK

PUK

KDPI



2. The Trump administration fast-tracked refugee status for white farmers fleeing which country?

Ukraine

South Africa

Russia

Germany



3. The Cannes Film Festival has banned what from its red carpet?

Paparazzi

Smartphones

Nudity

Vapes



4. Poland will elect a new president on Sunday. Which candidate is leading the polls?

Rafał Trzaskowski

Magdalena Biejat

Karol Nawrocki

Szymon Hołownia



5. The US and China agreed to temporarily reduce their reciprocal eye-watering tariffs by how much?

70%

85%

100%

115%



6. Which state became the second in the US to ban fluoride from its public water supply?

Florida

Arkansas

Illinois

California



7. Which original film is the first in eight years to make more than $200 million at the North American box office?

"Final Destination Bloodlines"

"Sinners"

"Thunderbolts*"

"Fight or Flight"



8. A photo appearing to show which world leader with a bag of cocaine has been debunked?

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Emmanuel Macron

Mohammed bin Salman



9. This week saw the release of a new game in which popular first-person shooter franchise?

"Doom"

"Halo"

"Call of Duty"

"Far Cry"



10. More than 1,000 Starbucks baristas went on strike over which new policy change?

Eliminating free employee drinks

A ban on visible tattoos

New robotic baristas

A stricter dress code

1. PKK

The Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the PKK, said it would lay down its arms after a four-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, which has claimed the lives of around 40,000 people. In a statement the group said it had "completed its historical mission" and would continue its struggle on behalf of Turkey's Kurdish minority via "democratic politics".

2. South Africa

The Trump administration welcomed the first 59 white South Africans to enter the US as refugees, sparking outrage and causing the Episcopal Church to end its refugee partnership with the government. Donald Trump claimed a "genocide" was happening against white farmers in South Africa, but this "has been strongly disputed by South Africa's government, experts and even the Afrikaner group AfriForum".

3. Nudity

An updated dress code for this year's Cannes festival specifies that "for decency reasons, nudity is prohibited". The move follows several recent high-profile incidents of celebrities baring all or nearly-all on the red carpet – notably, Bianca Censori's eye-popping see-through outfit at the Grammy Awards in February.

4. Rafał Trzaskowski

Trzaskowski, a centre-leftist and the current mayor of Warsaw, is leading the polls in round one of the presidential vote, with a second round scheduled for June. Poles are voting for a successor to Andrzej Duda, who has served two terms as president and is thus ineligible to stand again.

5. 115%

After a weekend of talks in Geneva, the US and China agreed a 90-day "pause" during which US tariffs on Chinese goods will drop from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%. The move represents a marked shift from Donald Trump's previously hawkish rhetoric on China tariffs, leading some commentators to suggest it amounted to a U-turn.

6. Florida

Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning fluoride and other additives from being added to public drinking water, calling it a measure to "protect against forced medication". Still, public health experts warn it could worsen tooth decay in children. The new bill is set to take effect in July, and will make Florida the second state after Utah to ban fluoride.

7. "Sinners"

The vampire horror movie directed by Ryan Coogler grossed $200 million in the US and Canada. Critical acclaim has helped the film become the highest-earning original film domestically since Pixar's "Coco," which made $210 million in 2017.

8. Emmanuel Macron

A crumpled white object on the table in front of the French president as he travelled to Kyiv with other world leaders on Saturday became the subject of social media speculation that it was a bag of cocaine. "This is a tissue. For blowing your nose," the Elysée Palace said on its X account, posting a close-up of the item and accusing "France's enemies" of spreading "disinformation".

9. "Doom"

"Doom: The Dark Ages", a sequel to 2016's "Doom" and 2020's "Doom: Eternal", has had a positive reaction from game critics. The Guardian's Rick Lane said it offered gamers a "fascinating reformulation" of the "Doom" franchise's core ideas – as well being a lot of "fun" to play.

10. A stricter dress code

Starbucks baristas across the US went on strike after the company introduced its new dress code, which will require them to wear solid black shirts and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms under their green aprons. The company says the change helps customers recognise staff, but workers argue that Starbucks is "focused on all the wrong things".