Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 June

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

South Koreans watch a news report on the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin on a TV screen at Seoul railway station
South Koreans at a railway station in Seoul watch a news report on the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin
(Image credit: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)
By
published

"There is no gambling like politics," as Benjamin Disraeli once said. But in this case, it is very literal gambling that's got Westminster talking – namely an investigation into claims that multiple Tory insiders placed bets on the date of the general election just before it was announced by Rishi Sunak. 

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Joe Biden embarked on a political gamble of his own, unveiling plans to make it easier for undocumented spouses of American citizens to apply for US residency. The scheme is a bold "pitch to progressive-minded voters", said Vox, but a risky sell to a public "becoming open to more hardline immigration policies".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Us News Politics Puzzles And Quizzes Uk News World News Quiz Of The Week
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸