Quiz of The Week: 21 - 27 October

As the world gears up for a flurry of major elections next year, Rishi Sunak offered a stark warning this week about the role that generative AI could play in influencing the outcomes.

In a landmark speech on Thursday, a year after he took the reins in Downing Street , the prime minister said that although he was "unashamedly optimistic" about the power of artificial intelligence to improve life, " it also brings dangers and new fears ".

An accompanying government report and analysis by UK spooks warned that AI could be used to spread " mass disinformation ", with "hyper-realistic bots" and "deepfakes" muddying the waters and eroding public trust. Sunak will discuss the findings next week at the world's first international AI safety summit , hosted by the UK at Bletchley Park.

In more upbeat tech news, four British astronauts may be blasted into space on the first UK-led mission of its kind, after the nation’s Space Agency reached a deal with US company Axiom Space.

The astronauts and others like them may need to watch out for space junk , though, according to a new study. Experts report that disused satellites and other debris left in space by humans are being found in even the most pristine parts of the solar system – fuelling warnings about the ever-expanding threat posed by man-made technology.

To find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. The prime minister of which country joined tens of thousands of women and nonbinary people in a one-day strike this week?

Iceland

Norway

New Zealand

Canada

2. A 14-year-old won the title of America's Top Young Scientist for developing a soap that treats what?

Eczema

Acne

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

3. Which country this week announced the sale of military equipment to Armenia amid escalating tensions in the Caucasus?

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

4. Formula 1 ace Max Verstappen's victory in the US Grand Prix last Sunday brought his total tally of wins this season to what?

9

12

15

16

5. Which Indian Hindu festival concluded this week?

Holi

Durga Puja

Dussehra

Ganesh Chaturthi

6. A Spanish duke and his wife have triggered controversy by naming their recently christened daughter what?

Zara Bershka Oysho Bimba y Lola Manolo Blahnik Balenciaga Mango

Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos

Blanco Amarillo Anaranjado Verde Azul Morado

Sangria

7. Which foreign leader told their party "I, too, am human" after taking a day off?

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Kaja Kallas

Ulf Kristersson

8. Who has been named the UK's most influential black person by the Powerlist 2024?

Afua Kyei

Edward Enninful

Marcus Rashford

Marvin Rees

9. The Financial Conduct Authority announced this week that the UK cap on bankers' bonuses will be lifted when?

Halloween

Guy Fawkes Night

Christmas Eve

New Year's Day

10. Who is the new speaker of the US House of Representatives?

Kevin McCarthy

Jim Jordan

Steve Scalise

Mike Johnson





1. Iceland

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir called on female members of her cabinet to join in Tuesday’s strike – "kvennaverkfall" in Icelandic – to push for an end to unequal pay and gender-based violence. Find out more with The Week Unwrapped podcast.

2. Skin cancer

Teenager Heman Bekele, from Annandale, Virginia, developed a compound-based soap that treats melanoma , the most common cancer in the US. His Skin Cancer Treating Soap (SCTS), which costs only 50 cents to make per bar, earned him a prize of $25,000.

3. France

The agreement to sell military equipment such as air defence systems to Armenia was announced amid growing fears of a possible invasion by Azerbaijan.The neighbouring Caucasus nation's recent seizure of the semi-autonomous Nagorno-Karabakh enclave "accelerated” the willingness of France – which is home to Europe's largest Armenian community – to “deepen military ties” with Armenia, said Politico.

4. 15

The Dutch driver had to "work through the field" after starting sixth, said The Associated Press , but "held off the charging Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton" during the final laps in the “Texas heat” to win his third consecutive Grand Prix victory.

5. Durga Puja

The festival celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura , and festivities can last up to 10 days. The celebrations in Kolkata, which this year concluded on Tuesday, have earned the city a spot on Unesco's cultural heritage list, “thanks to their grandeur and historical significance", said Indian broadcaster CNBC TV 18.

6. Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos

Fernando Juan Fitz-James Stuart y de Solís, the 17th Duke of Huéscar and his wife, Sofía Palazuelo, have been told that their daughter’s name will need to be shortened in order to be accepted by Spain's Civil Registry. For more stories from the stranger side of life, sign up to the Tall Tales newsletter.

7. Giorgia Meloni

Italy's prime minister marked her first anniversary in power by taking a "personal day" , after splitting from her scandal-hit partner, television presenter Andrea Giambruno. Speaking via video link to a conference held by her Brothers in Italy party on Sunday – two days after she announced the break-up – Meloni said she was "sorry to not be with you in person”.

8. Edward Enninful

The Ghanaian-born former stylist became the first black editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2017, but announced earlier this year that he was stepping down. Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, actor Sir Lenny Henry, football pundit Alex Scott and "The Diary of a CEO" podcaster Steven Bartlett are also on Powerful Media's 2024 list celebrating people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage.

9. Halloween

Financial regulators have confirmed that the controversial limit, introduced by the EU in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, will be lifted from 31 October – almost a year after then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced that the cap would be scrapped.