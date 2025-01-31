Quiz of The Week: 25 - 31 January

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which museum is to receive a €700 million makeover?

The Uffizi Galleries

The Vatican

The Louvre

The Guggenheim Bilbao



2. President Donald Trump started a tariff row with which country over the return of illegal migrants?

Venezuela

Panama

Colombia

Cuba



3. Newly discovered exoplanet HD 20794 d lies within an area named after which fairy-tale character?

Rapunzel

Snow White

Cinderella

Goldilocks



4. Which baseball team is facing criticism over its off-season spending spree?

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants



5. US tech stocks plummeted on Monday following the release of an AI chatbot by which Chinese company?

DeepSeek

Cohere

DeepMind

Glean



6. Who testified before the US Senate, calling Robert F. Kennedy Jr a "predator" with "dangerous" medical views?

Caroline Kennedy

Joe Biden

Kerry Kennedy Meltzer

Anthony Fauci



7. The Royal Navy announced a name change for which new submarine, apparently to avoid upsetting the French?

HMS Waterloo

HMS Agincourt

HMS Wellington

HMS Trafalgar



8. Former US senator Robert Menendez has been imprisoned after being found guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of which country?

Egypt

Libya

Iran

China



9. A painting bought for $50 at a garage sale has been revealed as a possible work by which Dutch artist?

Rembrandt

Bruegel

Van Gogh

Vermeer



10. A Tennessee woman has won a lawsuit against the university that tried to expel her over social media posts quoting lyrics from which rapper?

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Latto

1. Louvre

Emmanuel Macron announced the plans, which include a new space for the "Mona Lisa", on Tuesday. This was in response to the leak of a letter from the Louvre's director, flagging major issues with overcrowding and disrepair in the famed gallery. The renovations will be partly funded by imposing a surcharge on visitors from outside the EU.

2. Colombia

Colombia was threatened with 25% tariffs after it rejected two military aircraft carrying Colombian migrants. President Gustavo Petro said he rejected the plane because "a migrant is not a criminal" and must be treated with "dignity," not shackled in a military aircraft.

3. Goldilocks

The zone takes its nickname from the fairy tale, and refers to a planet's distance from its star being "just right" to hypothetically support life. Exoplanet HD 20794 d orbits its Sun-like star at a distance that could allow for liquid water on its surface, although at the furthest extent of its elliptical orbit the planet would be covered in ice.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

The debate over salary caps has resurfaced after the Dodgers committed more than $2 billion to future player salaries. The team won its second World Series in four years after making a $700 million deal with Shohei Ohtani and is set for another good season following another spending spree.

5. DeepSeek

The Nasdaq index went into panic mode following the surprise release of R1, a generative chatbot developed by Chinese company DeepSeek, apparently for the fraction of the cost of market leader ChatGPT and other US-based competitors. The sudden emergence of R1 is being called a "Sputnik moment" in the US-China AI "space race".

6. Caroline Kennedy

The former US ambassador to Australia urged senators not to confirm her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as health secretary, citing his harmful past actions and views. His niece, Dr Kerry Kennedy Meltzer, also opposed the nomination, revealing private emails showing his false claims about vaccines.

7. HMS Agincourt

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the new submarine will be known instead as HMS Achilles, allegedly due to concerns that naming the vessel after England's 1415 victory over the French could be perceived poorly across the Channel. Conservative former defence minister Grant Shapps called the decision "woke nonsense".

8. Egypt

The former senator was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. He resigned in August after being convicted on 16 charges and has since petitioned to remain free on bond while he appeals his conviction. He has been ordered to report to prison on 6 June.

9. Van Gogh

The painting of a fisherman is now owned by art data science company LMI Group, which has been working with curators and scientists to prove its authenticity and is due to reveal its findings later this month. If confirmed as the 151st known artwork by Van Gogh, it is thought it could fetch at least $15 million at auction.

10. Cardi B

A former University of Tennessee pharmacy student has been awarded $250,000 in a lawsuit after the university threatened to expel her after receiving anonymous complaints about social media posts featuring form-fitting dresses and Cardi B lyrics.