This week's question: Billionaire Peter Thiel is backing an alternate Olympics called the Enhanced Games, in which athletes will be encouraged to use performance-enhancing drugs. In seven words or fewer, come up with a catchy slogan that could be used to promote this chemically enhanced competition.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Trash house

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Doped Olympics" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.