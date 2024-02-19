The Week contest: Doped Olympics
This week's question: Billionaire Peter Thiel is backing an alternate Olympics called the Enhanced Games, in which athletes will be encouraged to use performance-enhancing drugs. In seven words or fewer, come up with a catchy slogan that could be used to promote this chemically enhanced competition.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Trash house
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Doped Olympics" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.