This week’s question: A new study found that most hermit crabs spotted in the wild now use manmade garbage — such as bottle caps and lightbulb bases — as their shells. In seven or fewer words, create a message for a picket sign these trash-dwelling crustaceans could carry to protest the low quality of their new homes.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Short hit

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Trash house" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.