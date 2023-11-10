The Week's contest: Sexless romance

This week’s question: A recent poll found that Gen Z moviegoers want to see less romance and sex onscreen, and more platonic relationships. If Hollywood were to remake a classic romance movie to fit the more prudish tastes of this young cohort, what should the film be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Sexless romance” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.