Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller to host SNL

Live from New York, it's your first set of hosts for Saturday Night Live's new season.

SNL has revealed its host and musical guest line-up for the first three weeks of season 48 episodes. Miles Teller will host on Oct. 1 with musical guest Kendrick Lamar, while Brendan Gleeson will host on Oct. 8 with musical guest Willow.

Megan Thee Stallion will also serve as both host and musical guest on Oct. 15. This will be the hosting debut for all three, though Megan Thee Stallion previously served as SNL musical guest in 2020, when Chris Rock hosted.

Notably, Teller and Gleeson will be taking the studio 8H stage after starring in films that are in the conversation for Oscars this year. Teller was in Top Gun: Maverick, which may be nominated for Best Picture, while Gleeson will star opposite Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin and may be nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

SNL is returning on Oct. 1 for what creator Lorne Michaels has described as a "transition year" after eight different cast members left the show: Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd.

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are joining the cast, though, while returning stars include Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, and Colin Jost.