We came this close to getting a Patti LuPone Glee episode

-
We came this close to getting a Patti LuPone Glee episode2:03 p.m.
-
President Trump might never hold another rally3:19 p.m.
-
Hugh Jackman 'wasn't available' — nudge nudge wink wink — to star in Cats2:27 p.m.
-
Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats2:21 p.m.
-
NASA announces May 27 launch date for SpaceX's 1st launch carrying humans1:38 p.m.
-
Cuomo reacts to Trump tweet in real time, slams president for 'sitting home watching TV'1:35 p.m.
-
Trump repeatedly tweets about 'liberating' midwestern states12:33 p.m.
-
Fiona Apple's first album in 8 years earns a perfect score from Pitchfork12:10 p.m.
2:03 p.m.
3:19 p.m.
2:27 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats
2:21 p.m.
1:38 p.m.
1:35 p.m.
12:33 p.m.
12:10 p.m.