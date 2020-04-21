-
Late night hosts are bemused at Trump's encouragement of the 'virus huggers' flouting his own advice3:00 a.m.
-
California governor says 'politics and frustration' aren't enough to have him modify stay-at-home order12:50 a.m.
-
Biden plays the 'Buck Stops Here' card on Trump in biting new ad12:33 a.m.
-
Maryland's GOP governor wryly thanks Trump for offering the use of federal testing labsApril 20, 2020
-
Trump tweets he will sign executive order to 'temporarily suspend immigration' into the U.S.April 20, 2020
-
South Korea investigating reports Kim Jong Un is in 'grave danger' following surgeryApril 20, 2020
-
Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaignApril 20, 2020
-
Trump slams Maryland's GOP governor for following his advice and buying coronavirus testsApril 20, 2020
Late night hosts are bemused at Trump's encouragement of the 'virus huggers' flouting his own advice
3:00 a.m.
California governor says 'politics and frustration' aren't enough to have him modify stay-at-home order
12:50 a.m.
12:33 a.m.
April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020