COVID in the White House
Trump's COVID-19 White House balcony scene did not play well in Trump-skeptic conservative media

11:49 p.m.

Presumably, President Trump imagined his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center would be viewed as a show of strength, a leader hit by COVID-19 just a few days earlier able to climb some stairs, rip off his mask, and salute a helicopter before filming a video proclaiming his good health, dominance over, and possible immunity from the savage virus. That's not how it was seen in much of America, including the branch of conservative media that isn't all that fond of Trump.

The Lincoln Project used a Duncan Sheik song to make a similar point.

Veteran GOP operative Tim Miller called Trump's 90-second balcony scene "one of the most disturbing, absorbing, foreign images I can recall." Instead of the "übermensch" image Trump is evidently trying to convey by taking off his mask, Miller writes in The Bulwark, "we get a madman, his face pancaked under a 2mm coat of orange powder, jacked up on steroids, straining to breathe — and not caring a whit about those around him. And I've got to hand it to him: Trump nails that image."

Miller narrates the scene, the dramatic tension building to "one mammoth, labored breath" that gave Trump "the stamina to move into a dramatic extended salute lasting 23 interminable seconds":

He salutes with D-list caudillo energy, channeling an aging Pinochet or Trujillo in their last gasps of power. ... The coup de grâce (for whom, we won;t know for a couple weeks), is Trump moving into an extremely congested, spittle-filled soliloquy — straight to camera — about how our Dear Leader may well now be "immune" from the deadly virus that has killed 210,000 and which is currently inhabiting his lungs, and his White House. The show must go on. [Tim Miller, The Bulwark]

Some people saw it Trump's way, of course. Here's a pro-Trump conservative calling this Trump's "Mussolini moment," but in a good way. Peter Weber

Report: White House chief of staff blocking new coronavirus vaccine guidelines

11:13 p.m.
Mark Meadows.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is blocking strict new coronavirus vaccine guidelines proposed by the Food and Drug Administration due to a provision that would likely prevent any vaccine from being authorized before the November election, several people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

The guidelines are intended to reassure the public that coronavirus vaccines are being held to a common standard, the Times reports. They were submitted to the Office of Management and Budget for approval on Sept. 21, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has intervened, questioning the need for researchers to follow vaccine trial volunteers for two months after they receive their final dose. Per the guidelines, this would have to happen before authorization is granted for a vaccine, with FDA officials saying it's necessary to determine if there are side effects and to make sure the vaccine protects people for longer than a few weeks.

Trump has been promising a vaccine and pushing for one to be released before the Nov. 3 presidential election, and under the guidelines it is highly unlikely a vaccine would be authorized before then. The FDA is now going around the White House, the Times reports, and will share the guidelines with an outside advisory committee with the hope that they will enforce the standards. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
In new video, Trump says he feels 'great' and could have left Walter Reed '2 days ago'

9:57 p.m.

In a message filmed upon his return to the White House on Monday evening, President Trump says he "could have left" Walter Reed Military Medical Center "two days ago," and mused that it's possible he's now "immune" to the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted out two videos: one shows footage of Marine One delivering the president to the White House and the helicopter taking off as Trump salutes, all with dramatic music playing in the background. The second features Trump, whose doctors say is still contagious, speaking without a mask, giving a pep talk.

After thanking the staff at Walter Reed that took care of him, Trump says Americans cannot let the coronavirus "dominate" their lives, adding, "Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently, and you're gonna beat it."

The president announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and he was hospitalized later that day. Trump said he "didn't feel so good," but quickly recovered and "could have left two days ago. I felt great, like better than I have in a long time." Trump went on to say that "as your leader," he had to stand "out in front. I led. Nobody's that a leader would not do what I did, and I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's okay."

Now, Trump said, he is feeling "better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful." Catherine Garcia

refund policy unknown
Unofficial White House gift shop already selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin

8:17 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

It's the perfect gift for fans of President Trump who don't get bogged down by details: a commemorative "Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID" coin.

The White House Gift Shop — which is not the official gift shop of the White House — has been selling its "Historic Moments in History" coins throughout Trump's first term, memorializing different events like Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump's doctors on Monday said the president is still contagious and not "out of the woods yet," but that's not stopping The White House Gift Shop from making the new COVID coin available for pre-order.

It will set buyers back $100, but shipping is free, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to medical centers in Pennsylvania, and the first 1,500 people to purchase a coin will receive a complimentary "presidential blue" face mask. The website's CEO, Anthony Giannini, says in the coin's description that he knew Trump would "find a way to knock out COVID in early rounds of this battle," and he is pleased to present this memento that shows "Trump's ascendance over and defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus." Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House

7:33 p.m.

President Trump immediately removed his mask when he returned to the White House on Monday evening, after receiving treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, told reporters earlier Monday that Trump is still contagious.

After walking up steps on the South Portico, Trump took the mask off and stuffed it in his pocket. He stood there, staring out at the South Lawn and giving two thumbs up before saluting Marine One as it departed. Trump then walked in and out of the White House at least twice, with what appeared to be a White House photographer taking photos of his entrance.

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people infected with the coronavirus should separate themselves from others, not share personal household items, and wear masks that cover their nose and mouth when around others. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Trump leaves Walter Reed, heads back to White House

6:54 p.m.
Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, three days after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Before Trump entered a waiting SUV, one reporter shouted at him, "Mr. President, do you think you're a super spreader?" Trump ignored him. The SUV drove Trump to Marine One, which was waiting to fly the president back to the White House. When he arrived, Trump walked up the stairs to the White House and promptly took off his mask.

Trump, 74, received aggressive treatment for his infection, with his doctors sharing that he was given an experimental drug cocktail as well as dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. On at least two occasions, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped, and he received supplemental oxygen.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted he was going to be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m., and stated that he was "feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life." At least 209,9238 Americans have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
White House residence staffers who caught coronavirus were reportedly told to keep it quiet

5:34 p.m.

White House residence staffers are reasonably worried about the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

While President Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, he's headed back to the White House on Monday evening. First lady Melania Trump never left.

But weeks before their diagnoses, two housekeepers at the White House also tested positive for COVID-19. And while they worked on a different floor than where the first family stays, they were told to use "discretion" and avoid talking about their illness, The New York Times reports.

Around 90 "ushers, butlers, housekeepers, valets, florists, engineers and cooks" make up the White House's permanent residence staff and usually stay on the job from president to president, The Washington Post details. "Discretion" is always a "key component" of their job, and "speaking out about anything, including working conditions, can be a cause for dismissal," the Post continues. But former staffers have come out to say they fear the first family hasn't worn masks around staffers, even in the residence's tight hallways. Kathryn Krawczyk

Debates
Trump is apparently planning on participating in the next presidential debate

5:29 p.m.

President Trump is planning in participating in the next presidential debate on Oct. 15, despite his COVID-19 diagnosis, his re-election campaign's communications director Tim Murtagh told CNN on Monday.

Trump said he's feeling well, and is scheduled to be discharged from Walter Reed hospital Monday evening, but there hasn't been any public medical advice suggesting that's a feasible goal yet, and Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said Monday that the "final deep sigh of relief" about his health probably won't come until next Monday, just a few days before Trump would have to travel to Miami for the debate.

The coronavirus will affect Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, as well. Both Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) have recently tested negative for the coronavirus, but after an initial disagreement between the two sides, the debate commission will reportedly use a plexiglass barrier to separate the candidates, who will be seated 13 feet apart.

It sounds like Pence's camp isn't thrilled with the idea, Politico reports. Katie Miller, a Pence spokesperson who actually contracted the virus herself earlier this year, said if Harris "wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it." Tim O'Donnell

