Trump's COVID-19 White House balcony scene did not play well in Trump-skeptic conservative media

Trump's COVID-19 White House balcony scene did not play well in Trump-skeptic conservative media11:49 p.m.
Report: White House chief of staff blocking new coronavirus vaccine guidelines11:13 p.m.
In new video, Trump says he feels 'great' and could have left Walter Reed '2 days ago'9:57 p.m.
Unofficial White House gift shop already selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin8:17 p.m.
Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House7:33 p.m.
Trump leaves Walter Reed, heads back to White House6:54 p.m.
White House residence staffers who caught coronavirus were reportedly told to keep it quiet5:34 p.m.
Trump is apparently planning on participating in the next presidential debate5:29 p.m.
