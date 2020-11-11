See More Speed Reads
Foreign policy
Biden administration likely won't oppose 'every single thing' Trump has done in Israel

5:22 p.m.
Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu.
DEBBIE HILL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to overturn some of President Trump's most notable domestic policies via executive order, and it seems likely he'll change course on a number of foreign policy directives, as well. That will apply to matters related to Israel, The Washington Post reports. Biden has already said he'll nix some plans, including Trump's controversial decision to relocate the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but it won't be an all or nothing approach, writes the Post.

Some of the Trump administration's initiatives appear likely to stick. For instance, Biden has endorsed groundbreaking deals Israel struck with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Sudan, which came to fruition with help from the White House.

"Not every single that President Trump has done in Israel is going to automatically be something that is opposed by the Biden administration," Michael Koplow, the policy director at the Israel Policy Forum, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Ticketmaster planning to verify if fans have received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative before concerts

5:40 p.m.
U2 performs in Milan, Italy
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

Whenever it's possible to attend large concerts again, it seems proof that you've received a COVID-19 vaccine — or at least tested negative for the coronavirus — will be a requirement.

Ticketmaster is working on a plan to use "smart phones to verify fans' vaccination status or whether they've tested negative for the coronavirus within a 24 to 72 hour window" before they can attend events once concerts return, Billboard reported on Wednesday.

This would evidently entail having a third party health pass company verify a person's vaccination status, or verify that they've recently tested negative for the coronavirus, after they purchase a ticket. Once that has been confirmed, Ticketmaster, which wouldn't have access to medical records, would issue the necessary credentials. But "if a fan tested positive or didn't take a test to verify their status, they would not be granted access to the event," Billboard says.

Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich told Billboard that "we're already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified." He added that the company hopes to "provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events."

News of Ticketmaster's plan comes after Pfizer announced this week that an early analysis suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective, although it still needs to be proven to be safe and approved by the Food and Drug Administration. If it does get approved, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has predicted that the average person may be able to get it by April 2021. Brendan Morrow

media news
Jeffrey Toobin fired by The New Yorker after exposing himself on video call

5:12 p.m.

Longtime New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin was fired Wednesday after exposing himself on a video call last month.

The Daily Beast first reported that New Yorker employees had received a memo from the chief people officer at Condé Nast, which owns The New Yorker, who told them Toobin was fired following an investigation. Toobin quickly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that he was fired, but "will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work."

Toobin was reportedly in a video call with New Yorker and WNYC radio staffers last month when he apparently exposed himself. Toobin insisted he thought his camera was off, calling it all an "embarrassingly stupid mistake." Toobin was suspended by CNN, where he serves as a legal analyst, after the incident, but it's unclear if he still has that job. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Biden's Pennsylvania lead is now big enough to avoid an automatic recount

4:45 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's lead in Pennsylvania has, for now at least, cleared the state's automatic recount threshold.

If one candidate wins an election in Pennsylvania by a 0.5 percent margin or lower, the state will recount the ballots, regardless of whether a request is made. But with new ballots in from Allegheny County, which is home to Pittsburgh, Biden is now up by 0.74 percent. Theoretically, the number could shrink with more tallying underway, but Biden's lead is expected to continue going up, so President Trump or Pennsylvania voters will have to seek out a recount should he desire one.

In terms of raw totals, Biden is now up by 50,000 votes, which means that even if Trump's legal team is successful in getting courts to toss out 10,000 votes received between Election Day and Nov. 6, there's little chance they could actually alter the results unless they find evidence of large-scale voter fraud, which The New York Times reports is nonexistent. Tim O'Donnell

asap
Joe Biden is bringing up climate change in his 1st calls with foreign leaders

4:30 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While his climate plan was weaker than some other candidates on the Democratic primary trail, President-elect Joe Biden has won the White House on a promise of reversing President Trump's environmentally unsound policies. Biden's first few days post-election show he's still committed to his climate promises, and is pointedly forming bonds with foreign leaders to get them done.

Biden made calls this week to the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Ireland, and discussed fighting climate change with all of them, The Washington Post reports via readouts of their calls. The U.S. formally removed itself from the Paris climate agreement with all of these leaders just days ago, but Biden will start his term by rejoining the agreement immediately.

Biden also revealed his and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' agency review teams for ensuring a smooth transition to their administration on Tuesday. Patrice Simms, an attorney at the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice, which has sued the Trump administration over environmental protections, will lead Biden's Environmental Protection Agency transition team. "His elevation is a sign of Biden's desire to reinstitute rules rolled back by the Trump administration," the Post notes.

But both Obama administration officials and progressives from Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement want Biden to make climate change an issue of Cabinet-level importance. The Climate 21 Project — a collection of goals from former Obama officials —and those progressive groups have called on Biden to create an executive office or council focused on climate change. This department would help mobilize climate action and the movement toward clean energy across the country, doing more than just reversing the last four years of anti-environmental policies. Kathryn Krawczyk

Revolving Door
The new Pentagon chief is a wild card

4:11 p.m.
Christopher Miller.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

A new report from The New York Times suggests President Trump's new Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller may shake things up in the final two months of his administration.

Sources who have worked with Miller, whom the Times describes as a "little-known counterterrorism official," told the paper he can display an irreverent demeanor that sometimes clashes with the seriousness of the policy matter he has handled, and he's reportedly developed a reputation for being hard-charging and perhaps dismissive of traditional bureaucratic vetting procedures. Meanwhile, a recent incident that involves him bypassing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's authority indicates he may prefer to "ask forgiveness, not permission," although that's less relevant now that he's on a level playing field with the nation's top diplomat.

The previously unreported incident, per the Times, consisted of Miller flying to Qatar to gauge whether the country may help with plans to either buy off or marginalize senior leaders of Shabab, Al Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia. Pompeo eventually caught wind of the mission and shut it down, the Times reports, but people who worked with the former Green Beret officer weren't surprised by the unorthodox idea. "Based on Chris Miller's military background in the Special Forces, he would certainly have a lot of interest in working with irregular forces or others to defeat our terrorist enemies," Luke Hartig, a former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council during the Obama administration, told the Times. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Boris Johnson refers to Trump as the 'previous president,' describes conversation with Biden as 'refreshing'

3:38 p.m.

President Trump hasn't admitted he lost the 2020 presidential election yet, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already talking about him as if he's no longer in office.

While speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Johnson referenced Trump as the United States' "previous president" after congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his win, The Hill reports.

"I had and have a good relationship with the previous president," Johnson said.

Johnson was responding to a question from a member of Parliament who blasted Trump's refusal to concede the election as "embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy" and asked Johnson if has "any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump." Johnson did not offer Trump advice but said he's "delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with us."

The British prime minister said on Tuesday he had just spoken with Biden and congratulated him on his election win. On Wednesday, Johnson described their conversation as "excellent" and "refreshing," adding that "I look forward to many more." Meanwhile, as world leaders like Johnson congratulate Biden on his win, Trump continues to challenge the election results and fails to offer Biden a concession. Brendan Morrow

another sign of defeat?
Trump's Pentagon purge is reportedly an attempt to get troops out of the Middle East before he leaves office

2:47 p.m.
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly scrambling to fulfill a campaign promise at the last possible second.

Trump campaigned in 2016 on the assurance he'd bring U.S. troops in the Middle East back home. That still hasn't happened, but some new hires in the Pentagon are aimed at getting that task done before Trump leaves office, Axios reports.

Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top Pentagon officials on Monday after months of tension. Esper said he didn't want to be the "yes man" Trump was looking for, and a senior administration official told Axios that firing Esper and others was "part a settling of Trump's personal scores."

Trump then named Christopher C. Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, as the acting secretary of defense. Miller quickly brought in retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor as a senior adviser; Macgregor has vocally backed Trump and said he wants the president to get troops out of Afghanistan "as soon as possible." He has also advocated for giving military control of the Korean peninsula fully to South Korea. It's all a signal White House officials "want [the Pentagon] more publicly to talk about getting out of Afghanistan by the end of the year," a senior administration official tells Axios.

The Pentagon confirmed to Axios that Macgregor had been hired. Macgregor was reportedly passed over for a Pentagon job earlier this year because Esper had concerns about him, Axios notes. Macgregor has pushed to use violent martial law to control immigration at the southern border, and said the EU and Germany are too open to "Muslim invaders." Read more at Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk

