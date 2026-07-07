Booze it like Burnham? The debate over alcohol in football grounds

PM-in-waiting may overturn ban on drinks in seats

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Andy Burnham
Burnham said over the weekend that there was “something wrong” with a ban on football fans drinking within view of the pitch
(Image credit: Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport / Getty Images)

A “political row” about football’s “drinking culture” is now “in full swing”, said Politico, after Andy Burnham said a ban on football fans drinking alcohol in the stands is “wrong”.

The prime-minister-in-waiting is considering lifting the ban but the current PM is standing by it.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 