Luxury Easter eggs: decadent chocolate treats, tried and tasted

Melt’s Coconut Easter Egg

This luxurious Easter egg is beautifully packaged, immediately making it stand out from the crowd. But while luxury is the name of the game, the chocolatiers at Melt have also clearly leaned into whimsy by creating an egg cleverly designed to resemble a real coconut, complete with creamy white centre. While the traditional milk chocolate is rich and enjoyable, it is the coconut-flavoured interior that is the standout treat, with the desiccated coconut giving a unique texture. Reminiscent of a pina colada, the tropical taste pairs perfectly with the chocolate and feels like a more grown-up take on the Easter egg.

meltchocolates.com; £39.99

Coco Chocolatier’s Marc de Champagne Truffle Easter Egg Tin

If you love chocolate liqueurs at Christmas, this Easter is the chance to meet their sophisticated sister. These velvety, feather-light truffles are dusted in icing sugar, but the decadent flavour quickly gives way to a silky white chocolate Marc de Champagne ganache. The champagne adds a confident kick, unmistakably boozy but balanced rather than overpowering. The treats come packaged in a sleek keepsake tin, with distinctive artwork by French painter Otto Iram.

cocochocolatier.com; £29.95

Hôtel de Crillon’s Chocolate Easter Egg

Hôtel de Crillon’s Easter egg feels just as refined as its Parisian address. Crafted by pastry chef Matthieu Carlin, this limited edition confection transforms the iconic lampposts of Place de la Concorde into an edible work of art. The intricate sculptural design is crowned with delicate detail, with small nods to the hotel’s seal and the emblem of Paris – both elegant and evocative. And the flavour further elevates this creation: a pairing of milk and dark chocolate encases a crisp, almond-hazelnut praline enriched with crumbled gavotte biscuits. The result is not just a visually stunning egg, but one with a balanced flavour ideal for the discerning chocolate lover.

shop.rosewoodhotels.com; €85 (£74.40)

Audrey’s White English Spring Garden Hand-Decorated Easter Egg

This Easter egg is just as delightful to look at as it is to eat. Exquisitely hand-decorated with intricate flower and butterfly motifs, it beautifully captures the essence of spring, making it a stunning seasonal centrepiece. Craftsmanship evident in every detail, and the creamy and indulgent white chocolate melts effortlessly on the tongue. Its very sweet profile is likely to delight those with a fondness for rich flavours. Elegant, eye-catching, and delicious, this is a thoughtful, premium egg that feels every bit as special as it looks.

audreyschocolates.co.uk; £39.95

Cox&Co.’s Aleppo Chilli & Cherry Easter Egg

They might be alliterative, but chilli, cherry and chocolate may not strike you as a natural combination for an Easter egg. However, they perfectly complement one another in this Cox and Co. creation. The dark chocolate is smooth, deep and indulgent, with sharp pops of sour cherry cutting through the richness before finishing on a surprisingly pleasant warmth from the Aleppo chilli. This Easter egg is ideal for those seeking something different but delicious, and it's also vegan-friendly with mostly plastic-free packaging, making it an eco-conscious option too.

coxandcocacao.com; £15